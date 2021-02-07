Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently met at a private dinner party hosted by her father Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday. Both of them joined Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and son Tejas at the veteran actor-director’s Juhu bungalow.
Hrithik looked dapper in black tee and jacket paired with a beret. Sussanne, too, was dressed in a black dress for the dinner. One of their sons was also spotted accompanying Sussanne.
Meanwhile, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to have a cordial relationship after their divorce several years ago. They co-parent their two sons Hrehaan, 14, and Hridaan, 12. Like Hrithik, Sussanne also occasionally joins his family for festivals and birthday parties.
Hrithik also applauds Sussanne for her professional achievements by commenting on her social media posts about the same. The entrepreneur-interior designer had recently shared a glimpse of how she dedicatedly works on her projects in a video shared on Instagram. It showed Sussanne standing on a delicate, high platforn while decorating a statement chandelier. Hrithik called her "amazing" in his reaction to the post.
Sussanne had spent a few months at Hrithik’s seaview residence to be able to co-parent their kids during lockdown. Hrithik had penned a touching note to thank her for the gesture. He had written, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.” She had replied to the note, saying, “This time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye opener for everyone.”
Also read: Kangana Ranaut on international support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim Kardashian are their icons'
Hrithik will now be seen opposite Deepika Padukone on big screen for the first time. The two have paired up for War director Siddharth Anand’s next, Fighter. He is also planning to return as superhero Krrish in the fourth instalment of the franchise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan pulls off a night shift, heads home in morning: 'Going to my wife'
- Varun Dhawan seems to have shot for a project all night and headed home to be with his wife Natasha Dalal on Sunday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party
- Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackery's wife Rashmi attended the private dinner party hosted by Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana on global support for farmer protests: 'People like Kim are their icons'
- Kangana Ranaut has said Rihanna is no genuine artist but just a 'porn singer'. She further said that if there is talent, one doesn’t need to do anything else.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil rubbishes news of Abhinav Bindra biopic being shelved: 'Check your source'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I am happy that I am more than just a moviestar: Juhi Chawla
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor exudes 'laid back vibes' in latest Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal: Bollywood stars queue up for web original films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha gives 80s song a modern twist in dance video, Tiger says 'killer stuff'
- Disha Patani danced to her ‘favourite song of the 80s’, Mere Naseeb Mein, in a new video shared on her YouTube channel. The video drew praise from her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Puneet Issar: All the actors from Mahabharat are stuck in their image from 30 years ago, but I kept breaking my image
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amit Sadh: I’ve not come here to become a star, I aspire to be an artiste who’s all for equal opportunities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit gets a romantic dedication from husband Shriram Nene, see photo
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Maldives with Shaheen and her BFFs. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone's statement recorded by crime branch in fraud case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bobby Deol's Love Hostel shoot stopped in Patiala by protesting farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia posts cute video with sons Rahyl and Riaan. It has a Sushant connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox