Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan turn up in black for Sanjay Khan’s dinner party

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussanne Khan recently met at a private dinner party hosted by her father Sanjay Khan at his residence on Saturday. Both of them joined Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi and son Tejas at the veteran actor-director’s Juhu bungalow.

Hrithik looked dapper in black tee and jacket paired with a beret. Sussanne, too, was dressed in a black dress for the dinner. One of their sons was also spotted accompanying Sussanne.

Sussanne Khan arrives at Sanjay Khans residence.

One of Sussanne Khans sons was also seen accompanying her.





Meanwhile, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to have a cordial relationship after their divorce several years ago. They co-parent their two sons Hrehaan, 14, and Hridaan, 12. Like Hrithik, Sussanne also occasionally joins his family for festivals and birthday parties.

Hrithik also applauds Sussanne for her professional achievements by commenting on her social media posts about the same. The entrepreneur-interior designer had recently shared a glimpse of how she dedicatedly works on her projects in a video shared on Instagram. It showed Sussanne standing on a delicate, high platforn while decorating a statement chandelier. Hrithik called her "amazing" in his reaction to the post.

Sussanne had spent a few months at Hrithik’s seaview residence to be able to co-parent their kids during lockdown. Hrithik had penned a touching note to thank her for the gesture. He had written, “This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them.” She had replied to the note, saying, “This time, in the history of mankind, will be an eye opener for everyone.”

Hrithik will now be seen opposite Deepika Padukone on big screen for the first time. The two have paired up for War director Siddharth Anand’s next, Fighter. He is also planning to return as superhero Krrish in the fourth instalment of the franchise.

