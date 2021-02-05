Hrithik Roshan was all love for the candid pictures shared by his ex-wife and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan with their two sons: Hridaan and Hrehaan. Sussanne shared a few happy throwback pictures with her two boys on Instagram, calling them 'heart monsters'.

Sharing them, Sussanne wrote in caption, "My Heart monsters.. who have eaten up my heart #myridzajaan #myraystar #corestrength #gratitude #loveisasuperpower."





The first picture shows Sussanne sitting with both her sons on her lap, with the elder one on on side and the younger on the other. It seems to be a few years old as the boys have grown up now. The second and third pictures show the two of them mounted on top of Sussanne's back as she enjoys with them during their playtime. Hrehaan is now 14 and Hridaan is 12.

The post garnered more than 28000 likes within two hours, including one from Hrithik. All from her sister Farah Khan Ali to Twinkle Khanna and Anaita Shroff Adajania showered the pictures with several hearts in the comments section. Film producer Pragya Kapoor wrote, "most beautiful boys!" A fan commented, "Like mother, like sons", while another wrote, "wow... so beautiful."

Sussanne is currently busy with her work projects. She recently dropped a glimpse of her work life in the form of a video and captioned it, "When the Gladiators Work is more like Play. the dream team." She was seen standing on an elevated podium, decorating a quirky chandelier with a mask on. Hrithik had lauded her dedication, saying "amazing" in the comments section.





Sussanne and Hrithik continue to share a cordial relationship and co-parent their sons. Sussanne had even moved to Hrithik's sea-facing house temporarily during lockdown in order to be available for their sons amid travel restrictions.

