Sussanne Khan's extreme fitness video will make you feel lazy, we bet
- Sussanne Khan recently posted a clip that shows the mother-of-two sweating it hard during at-home workout session. This clip will make you want to not procrastinate and exercise during the weekend.
When it comes to exercise, consistency and will are of the utmost importance. Celebrities like Milind Soman and Shilpa Shetty keep reminding their followers to workout, take a break from sitting on the chairs and move their bodies. Recently, Sussanne Khan also shared a clip on Instagram and gave an insight into her extremely difficult work out session. We are inspired.
The clip that we are talking about shows the mother-of-two dressed in a brown halter-neck top. She teamed it with a pair of black Yoga pants for the at-home session and opted to wear a pair of black workout shorts over it. Sussanne completed her attire with white sneakers, black gloves and tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face.
The clip shows her sitting on her knees with her calves stretched on the Yoga mat. Without any support or equipment, the 42-year-old brings her back towards the mat without bending and goes back up. The fact that she is not using any support for this blows our mind. She does the rep 5 times. This is a great exercise for core muscles and thighs. Sussanne posted the clip with the caption, "What we do every day, each day and repeat again creates us. Choose well. Thank you Sohrab and all the coaches of @sohfitofficial full power to you #extend #intent #comprehend. (sic)."
We are inspired to start our weekend with an exercise session as well, what about you? It was not just us who were in awe of the video, but Disha Patani, who is known for her extreme fitness sessions was amazed by Suzzanne as well. The Bharat actor called her 'super strong' in the comments section.
Sussane Khan is the ex-wife of actor Hrithik Roshan and sister of actor Zayed Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stroke survivors more likely to attempt suicide: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lower stress levels lead to lesser consumption of fast food: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how head injuries may worsen cognitive decline decades later
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sussanne Khan's extreme fitness video will make you feel lazy, we bet
- Sussanne Khan recently posted a clip that shows the mother-of-two sweating it hard during at-home workout session. This clip will make you want to not procrastinate and exercise during the weekend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pregnant women have higher anxiety levels compared to fertility patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study focuses on developing 'game-changing' test to diagnose Parkinson's
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Kosovo, coronavirus lets humanity shine through
- Helping her elderly father beat back his coronavirus infection on her own taught Arta Jashari how the power of one can offer hope to others and change things for the better.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is like a ninja in the gym, shares Pilates and cardio session snippets
- Fitness enthusiast Hina Khan is a champion when it comes to exercise. The actor recently shared glimpses from her Pilates session along with snippets from her intense cardio and upper body exercise routines. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid: High death risk after surgery within 6 weeks of testing +ve, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There might have been an overuse of antibiotics in Covid-19 patients: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Higher airborne pollen levels linked with increased Covid-19 risk: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Kenya, speciality tea finds favour with health conscious consumers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saved my life: Demi Lovato on why she abused drugs during mental health struggle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on recombinant vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 in mice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soha Ali Khan does Yoga with daughter Inaaya in heart melting post, seen yet?
- Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures of herself with daughter Inaaya doing Yoga in a garden with a serene sunset in the backdrop.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox