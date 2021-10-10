Tahira Kashyap was admitted to ICU because of lethal bottle gourd toxicity: I drank bitter bottle gourd juice

Indian writer and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has said that she was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) for two days recently, after suffering from bottle gourd (lauki or doodhi) toxicity. Ayushmann Khurrana's wife shared a video on Instagram talking about her ordeal and appealing to her followers to not drink the juice if it tasted bitter, as it can be lethal for the body.

Tahira took to Instagram to reveal that she drank bitter lauki juice, due to which she had to be admitted to the ICU for two days as it caused her bottle gourd toxicity. She added that after drinking it, her body reacted badly. She had 17 bouts of vomit, and her blood pressure dropped to 40. Tahira concluded her video by saying that her doctor said drinking bitter bottle gourd juice is "almost like having cyanide."

The video begins with Tahira revealing she was in the ICU for two days because of bottle gourd toxicity. She requested her followers to avoid lauki juice if it tastes bitter as she committed the same mistake. She further added that she used to have a concoction of bottle gourd with haldi and amla every day. However, the day she got sick, it was bitter. Her body reacted immediately after drinking the concoction.

Sharing the video on her Instagram page, Tahira wrote, "PLS LISTEN TO THIS! @instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%."

"Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It's lethal. In the name of health just don't keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don't want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around #bottlegourdtoxicity #dhudhi #greenjuice," Tahira added.

