Tahira Kashyap flaunts ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look with 'ripped jeans' sarcasm
- Tahira Kashyap takes a jibe at Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat’s 'ripped jeans' remark with her sizzling ‘bold bad*** and bikini’ look and the Internet is on fire
Unless you are living under a rock, you would be well versed with the “ripped jeans” hashtag that broke Twitter and the Internet at large after Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat drew flak for his comment that women wearing ripped jeans made him wonder what values they were giving to children as the attire is not Indian culture but aping of the West, “paves the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children.” Amid the many celebrities who called out Rawat’s “derogatory remark”, the latest to join the bandwagon is Bollywood producer Tahira Kashyap who took to her social media handle to share a sultry bikini look with a jibe on Rawat’s statement.
The motion picture that the diva shared, featured her in an exotic location, flaunting her bald throwback look and donning a white-base bikini with blue leafy prints all over. Accessorising her look with a pair of black sunglasses, Tahira posed in full swag with her face towards the sun.
Taking a jibe at Rawat’s ripped jeans remark with her sizzling look, Tahira captioned the picture, “Atleast not wearing ripped jeans (sic)” and punctuated it with a zipped mouth emoji and a laughter controlling emoji. Quick to respond, celebrities Huma Qureshi, Bhumi Pednekar, Neeti Mohan, Ekta Kapoor, Shama Sikander and others emptied their stash of love in the comments section.
Rawat had initially said, “Showing bare knees by wearing ripped jeans just to look like rich kids is the value given now which is just a race towards westernisation when the Western world today is following us. Ripped jeans pave the way for societal breakdown and is a bad example parents set for children.”
He then went on to describe the attire of a woman who sat next to him on a flight. He described her as wearing boots, jeans ripped at the knees, bangles in her hands and with two children travelling with her. He also said she runs an NGO, goes out in society and has two children and wondered what values she would give them.
After drawing negative light for his remark, Rawat had apologised but repeated his objection to ripped jeans, saying he has no problem with jeans with but wearing "torn" ones is "not right".
