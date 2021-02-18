Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant
- Looking for an occasion wear laden with global appeal? Tahira Kashyap sorts our fashion woes in a pale blue high low kurta with stripe jogger pants, a look that's contemporary and minimalistic with a vintage heart, as she drops the news of ‘taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021’
The Covid-19 lockdown has changed our fashion style 360 degrees with more inclination towards ensembles that bring comfort, value for money and effortless impact and Tahira Kashyap is no different. The celebrity writer-Bollywood producer recently stunned in a chanderi checks high low kurta and a pair of stripe pants as she dropped the news of “taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021.”
The diva proved that happy girls are the prettiest as she slew in the contemporary and minimalistic ensemble with a vintage heart and spilled the uncontained excitement on her first project under Indian Women Rising making it to the The Academy’s top 10 for Best Live Action Short Film category. While we can’t wait to see her project land a spot in final 5 nominations, we are surely bookmarking Tahira’s fashion-forward style that looked laden with global appeal.
Taking to her social media handle, Tahira shared the news with a boomerang that featured her in a pale blue Silkmul and chanderi checks high low kurta teamed with a pair of black chanderi stripe jogger pants. The kurta came with a chalk white organza embroidered yoke on it and was held at her waist with a delicate drawstring
Tahira layered the look with a sheer black shrug that complimented the occasion wear. Leaving her luscious brown side-parted tresses open in her signature hairstyle, Tahira completed her attire with a pair of white juttis.
Dancing in glee, Tahira painted our feeds with positivity as she posed for the boomerang. Accessorising her look only with a tiny black bindi and a black bracelet, Tahira wore a dab of pink lip gloss and amped up the glam quotient with kohl-laden eyes and mascara-clad eyelashes.
The ensemble is credited to Indian fashion designer Payal Singhal’s eponymous design house that boasts of giving traditional wear contemporary relevance. The kurta-pants set originally costs ₹44,500 on her designer website.
How are you planning to recreate this look?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap proves happy girls are prettiest in chanderi high low kurta, pant
- Looking for an occasion wear laden with global appeal? Tahira Kashyap sorts our fashion woes in a pale blue high low kurta with stripe jogger pants, a look that's contemporary and minimalistic with a vintage heart, as she drops the news of ‘taking progressive steps towards Oscars 2021’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New bride Dia Mirza's pink couture anarkali suit is the star of her trousseau
- Dia Mirza's images wearing a gorgeous rose pink anarkali suit landed on the internet and made headlines. The couture piece was made by designer Anita Dongre. She shared the beautiful pictures online and congratulated the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion bows down to pussy bows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mommy-to-be Neeti Mohan slays maternity fashion in a sultry tie-dye dress
- Neeti Mohan broke her pregnancy news to fans on her second wedding anniversary with hubby Nihaar Pandya and fashionistas can’t help but swoon over her maternity fashion in a thigh-high yellow tie and dye dress which seals the boho chic vibe too | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The season of monotone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput is all about modern chic vibe in ₹35k saree at friend's wedding
- Take style cues from Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid look book and add a modern twist to the traditional Indian clothes. The fashionista recently attended a friend's wedding where she wore some stunning attires.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gucci stumbles as Kering gears up for brand's 100th year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri Dixit flaunts a theatrical silhouette, sizzles in a sheer bling saree
- Madhuri Dixit Nene set the Internet on fire with her majestically magnificent look in a silver bling sheer saree as she shot for an episode of Dance Deewane Season 2 and we can’t take our eyes off as we bookmark this chic style for the next wedding | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar looks resplendently vibrant in ₹6 lakh lehenga-choli set
- Modern brides are done with classic reds and pinks, instead, they are inclining towards the pastel colours and this Manish Malhotra lehenga on Bhumi Pednekar is the perfect example of it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi is fierce as a leopard in animal print midi dress, we love it
- Nora Fatehi rocks dresses better than others and her latest pictures wearing a leopard-print midi dress prove us right. Check out some of the other dresses that the actor has rocked recently:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s BFF Aditi Rao Hydari stuns in hot pink orgaza saree at joota chhupai
- On Dia Mirza’s wedding, BFF Aditi Rao Hydari shared a picture with groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s shoes as a part of the traditional ‘joota chhupai’ ritual but it was her hot pink organza and silk saree with embroidered peacock motifs that made jaws drop and left us swooning | Check pictures inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World fashion capitals get a $600 million haircut thanks to Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Check out Mira Kapoor's bridesmaid looks that are a hit this Shaadi season
- Mira Kapoor recently attended the wedding of a close friend and served us some stunning bridesmaid ensembles. From traditional lehengas to modern sarees, her look book has something for everyone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badgley Mischka's glitzy fall line is an ode to the old wonderful times
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza’s Banarasi red bridal saree same as Deepika Padukone’s last Diwali one
- Remember when Deepika Padukone shared a hilarious meme comparing her Diwali 2020 saree to a box of sweets? That Raw Mango saree is a rage once again as Dia Mirza opted for the same Banarasi six yards of elegance for her bridal look while tying the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox