Tahira Kashyap’s ‘shoulder workout/dance/stretch’ is best fitness inspo today

Ditching heavy gym equipments to nail a simple yet effective at-home-workout, Bollywood filmmaker Tahira Kashyap served the best fitness inspiration this Sunday as she gave fans a sneak-peek of her “shoulder workout/dance/stretch” to not only increase flexibility but also improve posture, reduce stress and body aches. Adding “some jerks” to her “shoulder workout/dance/stretch” while exercising in a face mask to Badshah’s Awaara song, Tahira laid the perfect peppy and groovy energy we needed to hit the grind this Sunday.

Taking to her social media handle, Tahira shared a video straight from the gym which gave fans a sneak-peek of her fun exercise routine and we are charged up to burn some calories in a similar enthusiastic way. The video featured the diva donning a casual round-neck onion-pink tee, teamed with a pair of white track pants and her luscious red hair pulled back into a side ponytail.

Accessorising her athleisure look with a smartwatch, a pair of glasses and the fashion accessory of the year – a white face mask, Tahira sat on an exercise machine as she turned on the volume of the Punjabi track and moved her shoulders to the beats while nailing some stretches and dance moves along the way. She shared in the caption, “The shoulder workout/dance/stretch while making sure nobody watches and in the process getting conscious, losing beats, then again redeeming myself by adding some jerks, still hoping nobody sees and then posting for the world to see… such a hypocrite #workout #losingmyplotbutnotmymask #reels (sic).”

Benefits of simple stretching:

Apart from increase flexibility, improving posture and reducing stress and body aches, stretching on a regular basis can help increase one’s range of motion and give more freedom of movement. It can help improve the practitioner’s performance in an athletic event by preparing their muscles for the activity.

Stretching regularly increases blood flow to muscles that in turn shorten recovery time of an injury, reduces muscle soreness, prevent future back pain by strengthening back muscles and reduces the risk of muscle strain. It is great for stress relief and can calm the mind by helping reduce the tension one feels from headaches.

