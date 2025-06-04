Taiwanese beauty influencer who ate makeup products in her videos dies of ‘sudden ailments’ at 24: Report

Beauty influencer Guava Shuishui, known as Guava Beauty on social media, has died. In a June 3 report, People.com said that she died on May 24, according to an announcement shared on her Instagram account. Usmagazine.com also reported on June 3 that Shuishui was reportedly 24, and her last post was shared on April 23 on Instagram. Also read | Influencer Misha Agrawal's death sparks a wake-up call Guava Shuishui reviewed make-up, and even tasted make-up products, for her audience. (Instagram/ Guava Beauty)

Statement on Guava Beauty's death

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed, but People.com reported that as per an English translation of the Instagram post's Chinese caption, the content creator died on May 24 after 'battling' with 'sudden ailments'. The statement shared in the Instagram post on Guava Beauty's account also mentioned that her death 'came suddenly' but noted that she 'endured every difficult moment, just like she has always been — hard-working, serious, and shining'.

“Thank you to everyone who has liked, commented, and laughed with her, and thank you for your love and support. She really keeps it in her heart and cherishes it very much,” a translation of the statement from Chinese to English continued: “Guava Shuishui just changed places and continued to shine.”

Check out the post:

More details

Nearly a week before her death was announced, a friend of Shuishui's reportedly spoke in response to 'so much false information' she has been seeing online. She posted on Instagram to 'clarify a few things', per an English translation of her caption reported by People.com.

She reportedly stated that when Shuishui was first admitted to the hospital, they confirmed that her medical team 'clearly ruled out any possibility related to the so-called food cosmetics', likely referring to the influencer's tendency to lick or bite beauty products. The friend also shared how Shuishui 'always publicly stressed' that consuming cosmetics is 'forbidden'.

She reportedly said in her post: “She is responsible to the audience and is very cautious about the content. In response to the ongoing personal attacks, lies, and even malicious mockery... these comments have caused tremendous emotional stress and harm to her family and our close friends. Family and friends have suffered more pain and shock than imagined during this time, and we ask everyone to stop all malicious speculation and stigma.”

Who was Guava beauty?

Guava Beauty, who has over 12,000 followers on Instagram, gained a following on social media by sharing her makeup tutorials and product reviews. Known for her her vibrant personality, she also consumed makeup products on camera. Usmagazine.com reported that in a November 2024 video, she applied the blush on her cheeks before placing the product on a fork and putting it in her mouth.