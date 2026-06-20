Tapping and scrolling on your phone all day? Surgeon shares 7 warning signs of ‘text claw’ and 10 prevention tips

Work, leisure, banking, shopping, entertainment, education and even socialising have all become digitised, which means it is almost impossible to give your fingers a break. From the moment you wake up, your fingers are constantly tapping, scrolling, typing and clicking. With so much attention fixed on screens, the hands, thumbs and wrists quietly bear a lot of stress. Since these movements are repeated every day, the discomfort may initially feel temporary or harmless. But there are several sets of symptoms which can linger. It is a condition called 'text claw'.ALSO READ: Should you drink water during workouts? Orthopaedic doctor explains if it affects performance and recovery

Long hours of typing can make your hands cramp up. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To learn more about text claw, we asked Dr Sunil Dachepali, clinical director and senior consultant orthopaedic, robotic joint replacement and arthroscopy surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals in Hyderabad, to explain the consequences of excessive typing and scrolling on the fingers and wrists.

He clarified that text claw is not an official medical diagnosis. Instead, it describes a collection of overuse injuries to the muscles, tendons, joints and nerves of the hand and upper limb.

“We are seeing more and more patients with symptoms associated with excessive device use, often referred to as ‘text claw’,” he addressed the rise in device-related hand strain injuries.

Human hand not built for tapping and scrolling for hours

It may seem very easy, quick and effortless, as you are tapping, swiping, scrolling, texting. Each movement may feel small in the moment, but you repeat them hundreds or thousands of times throughout the day. It can exert a lot of stress on your hands, thumbs and wrists. Dr Dachepalli cautioned that, actually, the human hand is not built for this kind of repetitive motion.

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{{^usCountry}} “The human hand was not made to do thousands of repetitive tapping, texting, and scrolling motions every day. Smartphones are nowadays used continuously, placing a lot of stress on the thumb, which performs repetitive movements across an unusually wide range of motion,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The human hand was not made to do thousands of repetitive tapping, texting, and scrolling motions every day. Smartphones are nowadays used continuously, placing a lot of stress on the thumb, which performs repetitive movements across an unusually wide range of motion,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When these movements are repeated frequently, he noted, they can cause irritation, inflammation, and pain in the tendons around the thumb and wrist, a condition commonly called ‘texting thumb.’ Early warning signs you should pay attention to {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When these movements are repeated frequently, he noted, they can cause irritation, inflammation, and pain in the tendons around the thumb and wrist, a condition commonly called ‘texting thumb.’ Early warning signs you should pay attention to {{/usCountry}}

When you experience sensations like tingling, then it may suggest that typing has affected the nerves in your hands. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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Being vigilant is important, and acting quickly when you spot any warning signs is critical, as early diagnosis and treatment can reduce the risks of complications.

Dr Dachepali shared these 7 signs, which comprise the text claw condition:

1. Thumb pain or stiffness

2. Wrist discomfort

3. Tingling or numbness in the fingers

4. Hand cramping after prolonged phone use

5. Weak grip strength

6. Clicking or locking of fingers

7. Pain that worsens at night

If these symptoms last several weeks and do not improve with rest, then the surgeon urged to seek medical help urgently.

What happens if you ignore the warning signs?

Until and unless the symptoms are causing any major problem and disrupting daily functioning, many choose to ignore the pain. They resort to temporary relief measures such as balms instead of seeking professional medical help. But this is a bad idea, as the surgeon warned that the minor inflammation caused by repeated motion may gradually escalate into more severe conditions such as tendinitis, trigger carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome and chronic nerve compression disorders.

How to prevent ‘text claw’?

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You can prevent symptoms of text claw by following the basic ground rules of proper device use. Dr Dachepalli shared the following preventive measures to reduce strain on the hands, thumbs and wrists:

Take regular breaks: Avoid using your phone continuously for long stretches. Take a break every 30 to 45 minutes. Stretch your fingers and wrists: Gentle stretching helps relax the muscle reduces stiffness. Do not grip the phone tightly: Avoid squeezing the phone hard while texting, scrolling or watching videos. Keep the wrist in a neutral position: Avoid bending the wrist too much while using the phone or laptop. Use voice-to-text features: Reduces repeated thumb movements while typing. Use larger keyboards: Typing is easier. Try hands-free accessories: Phone stands, earphones or other hands-free tools that reduce the need to hold the device constantly. Maintain good posture: Don't bend neck, shoulders or wrists long time when using devices. Ensure proper workstation: Gives adequate forearms and wrist support. Stay physically active: Regular movement and exercise can protect the upper limb, including shoulders, arms, wrists and hands.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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