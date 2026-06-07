Are work boundaries the new workplace wellness essential? Experts explain how setting limits prevents burnout

Workplace wellness has repeatedly become a part of the larger wellness discourse, and rightly so, as most people spend a major part of their waking hours at work. Their habits and practices at workplace influence how they live. So much of the daily routine revolves around office responsibilities, deadlines, communication and performance expectations. Among the many challenges, employees face, stress is one of the most noticeable. Stating boundaries is important at workplace. (Picture credit: Freepik) Constantly being on your toes, adapting to changing demands, replying to emails, pushing through deadlines and taking on more that is realistically doable may all appear to be signs of dedication and commitment. However, over time, this can also signal absence of healthy boundaries. When work begins to spill into personal life, it can contribute to chronic stress, emotional exhaustion and sleep problems and burnout. For better workplace stress management, HT Lifestyle connected with experts who shared insights on the importance of healthy boundaries for employees and the role managers can play in reducing stress during high pressure periods. Why are boundaries important at work?

When employees do not set boundaries, the emotional toll is high. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Setting boundaries at work is not a sign of lack of commitment or cooperation. Roshni Sondhi Abbi, clinical psychologist in Gurugram at Adayu Mindfulness, Fortis Healthcare, explained that boundaries are actually helpful in reducing chronic stress and burnout, as they allow employees to approach their workload, time, availability and emotional energy more realistically. She also shared that healthy boundaries can improve work-life balance as employees then communicate their limits, take necessary breaks and be healthy and productive. Furthermore, boundaries help employees be more in control of their work. They are more productive and feel less helpless or overwhelmed. “From a psychological perspective, boundaries also promote a sense of autonomy and control, which are protective factors for mental health. Employees who are able to communicate their limits assertively and respectfully are often better equipped to sustain performance, maintain healthy workplace relationships, and prevent resentment or disengagement,” she said. It also reduces emotional distance from their workplace, leading to better retain and healthier relationships with colleagues and managers. Many employees may hesitate to assert boundaries, but for their own well-being, it is high time they do.

But stress management cannot be shouldered by employees alone or depend solely on how they set boundaries. For boundaries to actually work, managers also need to support and respect them. During high-pressure periods, like quarterly targets, client deadlines, organisational restructuring, employees may feel overwhelmed and find it harder to take breaks or communicate their limits. This is where managers can step in and reduce stress through supportive leadership behaviour. Let's understand the role of managers and how their positive involvement can ease employee stress: How can managers reduce employee stress?

Sometimes employees may not be able to set boundaries, especially during high-stress time, then managers need to take the initiative to support their teams. (Picture credit: Freepik)