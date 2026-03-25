Teen fought for life in coma after sharing a vape, her mom was told she had 24 hours to live: 'People need to be aware'

A mother from Norfolk in the UK is issuing a stark warning to young people after her daughter was placed in a medically-induced coma with life-threatening meningitis, likely contracted by sharing a vape during a night out. Also read | Cardiologist warns vaping isn't safer than smoking, can be even worse: 'Not the harmless habit it's marketed to be' A teenager's brush with death highlights the hidden dangers of sharing vapes. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Sian Alderton, then 18, was reportedly enjoying one of her first major nights out with friends in October 2024 when she contracted bacterial meningitis B — within 48 hours, the teenager went from experiencing mild illness to fighting for her life in a hospital bed.

The rapid decline The ordeal reportedly began shortly after Sian returned home — her mother, Kerrie Durrant, noticed immediate red flags when her daughter’s behaviour shifted from typical illness to extreme lethargy and 'clinginess'.

In a March 18, 2026 report, Kerrie told Southwest News Service: "She (Sian) wanted to get into my bed — she never wants to get into my bed when she’s ill. From about 8 pm to 6 in the morning, she slept, apart from being sick. I noticed she wasn’t perking up. She was drinking like a goldfish."

The situation turned critical when Sian attempted to use the bathroom, Kerrie recalled. "She got up, and she couldn’t move—she was aching. She crawled to the bathroom. That was the moment I said: ‘Hang on a minute, something’s not right.’"

A 24-hour survival window Upon arrival at the hospital, Sian’s condition deteriorated so rapidly that doctors were forced to put her into an induced coma. Medical staff delivered a devastating prognosis to her family: Sian might never wake up and likely had only 24 hours to live. Medical experts believed the 'bug' was transmitted through saliva. While Sian may have caught it from kissing a friend, the primary suspicion was on a shared electronic cigarette.

"I did share a vape with multiple people on that night out, so we believe that’s where I would have gotten it from," Sian, now 19, explained, adding ,"I wouldn’t share (a vape) with anybody anymore."

Understanding the risks Meningitis is an inflammation of the membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord. According to the the UK-based NHS, the bacterial form — which is rarer but more dangerous than viral meningitis — is often spread by people who carry the bacteria in their noses or throats without being ill themselves.

Common symptoms to watch for:

⦿ High temperature and vomiting

⦿ A stiff neck and severe headache

⦿ A blotchy rash that doesn’t fade when a glass is rolled over it

⦿ Sensitivity to bright lights

⦿ Drowsiness or seizures

Sian noted that the famous 'rash' isn't always the first sign: "Sometimes the rash doesn’t even appear... if someone is quite delirious or more aggressive than usual, it’s better to be safe than sorry. Get it checked ASAP."

Debunking myths Her warning comes amidst recent cases of Meningitis B in the UK. In response to online rumours suggesting a link between the disease and Covid-19 vaccinations, Sian's mom Kerrie was quick to set the record straight.

She said: “It’s irritating me to see people saying it’s coming from the Covid jab. My daughter never had the Covid jab as she’s petrified of needles. It annoys me – I can’t see how they think you’d get meningitis from the Covid jab when it was years ago. People need to be aware that it affects everyone. Anyone can get it; it doesn’t matter whether you’re fit and healthy. If it wants to get you, it will.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.