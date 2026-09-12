Most people can simply go out and start moving. A short stroll down the road easily improves circulation, balances body weight, relaxes brain function, and reduces the risk of chronic infections.

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However, achieving improved health frequently demands more than a stroll around the block each day. Sumit Dubey, fitness expert and the founder of Sumit Dubey Fitness (SDF), revealed common mistakes people make in their daily routines.

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Intensity matters

“Intensity is the important factor,” highlighted Sumit. “You're unlikely to work your heart and lungs hard enough at a comfortable pace. Although this type of slow walking is good exercise, it hardly contributes at all to cardiovascular fitness. Research found that a faster pace, fast enough to talk but not sing, did more than an easy stroll for burning calories and increasing oxygen consumption.”

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Intensity is the important factor in walking.

Repetition is boring

{{^usCountry}} According to Sumit, walking the exact same way each day trips up plenty of people. When movement repeats too often, the body settles into it. Follow identical paths, pace, and timing daily, and progress slows down after a while. Try varying your pace, length, or incline, or mix in periods of fast and slow walking. Your heart will benefit from the change. Strength training is required {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sumit, walking the exact same way each day trips up plenty of people. When movement repeats too often, the body settles into it. Follow identical paths, pace, and timing daily, and progress slows down after a while. Try varying your pace, length, or incline, or mix in periods of fast and slow walking. Your heart will benefit from the change. Strength training is required {{/usCountry}}

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“Many do not appreciate how walking alone is insufficient without additional resistance work. But fitness isn’t a one-size-fits-all,” explained Sumit. The secret to success is the connection between heart health, strength, stability, flexibility, and range of motion.

After 30, muscle mass disappears slowly unless you work against weight. That steady stroll? It won’t stop that shift. Lifting two or three times a week mixes in what walking alone misses: improved caloric expenditure, improved strategic function, and refined body control.

Staring down at your screen while shuffling forward? That slows things down. Lift your gaze, tighten your stomach gently, let your arms move freely - suddenly everything works harder. A steady pace with intention pushes more effort through the body. Each step counts when it’s done with awareness.

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Moving daily does good, though real change comes when effort shifts now and then.

How to bring the change?

According to Sumit, start slow if you must, yet keep pushing forward little by little. Moving daily does good, though real change comes when effort shifts now and then.

Hit about two and a half hours of steady motion per week, maybe pick up speed sometimes or switch rhythms mid-stride. Toss in some resistance work alongside those steps. Each time your foot hits the ground, let it do more than carry you - make it build something sturdier along the way.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.