Think your stomach pain is just gas or acidity? Doctor reveals when you should get it checked

Many people tend to self-medicate recurring stomach pain with antacids or home remedies. At what point should persistent abdominal discomfort be considered a warning sign of an underlying gastrointestinal disorder rather than simple acidity or indigestion? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Amit Maydeo, Chairman, Institute of Gastrosciences, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, explains why you shouldn’t always blame acidity.

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When should you get checked?

Dr Amit highlighted that occasional acidity and indigestion problems occur commonly and do not indicate any problem. If these symptoms persist beyond 2-3 weeks and keep recurring and becoming worse, you should avoid self-medication. If antacids do not offer you temporary relief and your symptoms keep recurring, the underlying cause must be evaluated.

“Symptoms like that may indicate diseases such as gastritis, ulcers, reflux, problems with the gall bladder or pancreas, and many other gastrointestinal diseases,” said Dr Amit.

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Occasional acidity and indigestion problems occur commonly and do not indicate any problem.

Symptoms that need attention

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{{#usCountry}} Peptic Ulcer Disease – burning or upper abdominal pain, related to meals at times. {{/usCountry}}

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Gastroesophageal Reflux Disorder (GERD) – heartburn, acid regurgitation or chest pain.

Gallstones – upper abdominal pain, especially after meals with lots of fat content.

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Pancreatic Diseases – severe upper abdominal pain that may also radiate to the back region.

Gastritis or H. Pylori infection – recurring upper abdominal pain, nausea and bloating.

Symptoms might be overlapping; hence, proper diagnosis requires examination, blood test, ultrasound, endoscopy, or other investigations.

If antacids do not offer you temporary relief and your symptoms keep recurring, the underlying cause must be evaluated.

Other red flags that need medical evaluation

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Dr Amit highlighted that if you experience any of the following, visit your physician immediately:

Unintentional weight loss

weight loss Frequent or recurring vomiting

Difficulty or pain during swallowing

Vomiting of blood

Stools being black or containing blood

Severe and worsening abdominal pain

Fever and jaundice

Unintentional anemia

Change in bowel movements

Do not take such symptoms under control using antacids or other home remedies.

Practical tips to consider

Include a fibre-filled and diverse diet: vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grain products.

Limit ultra-processed foods and excessive alcohol consumption.

alcohol consumption. Practice physical activity and have a normal body mass index.

Get enough sleep and reduce stress levels.

Limit taking pain medication, especially NSAIDs.

Recognise the foods which are responsible for your symptoms, not unnecessarily excluding major food groups.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.