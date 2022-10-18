This Diwali, define abs with these yoga poses: Alia Bhatt's trainer demonstrates

Diwali is here. The festive season brings with itself a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. The festival of lights is celebrated all across the country with happiness and prosperity. This is also that time of the year when people indulge in lip-smacking Diwali-special sweets and desserts. People become homebound to celebrate with their family and friends. This is also the time for Diwali-special get together and parties. Hence, people like to get back in shape before the festival to deck up in new clothes and immerse in happiness. This year, Diwali will be celebrated with lot of enthusiasm and happiness, as it comes after two years of the word being grappled by the coronavirus.

Anshuka Parwani, trainer to several Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt and Kareena kapoor, shared a yoga routine on her Instagram profile where she demonstrated how to burn the stubborn abs. "It’s time to exercise those abs and feel the burn. Yoga is not just practiced to promote relaxation and balance, but also to help burn stubborn fat and strengthen muscles. Yoga can be a great way to strengthen the core and tone your abs," read an excerpt of Anshuka's post as she demonstrated five yoga asanas to help in exercising the abs and feeling the burn. Take a look at the yoga routine shared by Anshuka here:

Butterfly Crunches - 15 reps

Table Top Crunches - 15 reps

90 Degree Crunches - 15 reps

Table Top Hold - 1 minute

Hip Dips - 15 reps

The routine shared by Anshuka comes with multiple health benefits. Butterfly crunches help in targeting the core muscles and stretching the inner thighs. It also helps in opening up the hips. Table Top Crunches help in defining the abs and burning belly fat. It also helps in improving the overall posture and balance of the body. Table Top Hold helps in strengthening the abs, shoulders, arms and legs, while, Hip Dips provide balance and stability to the body.

