This is how Ankita Konwar is 'making space for more Diwali sweets’...

Ankita Konwar believes in focusing her entire dedication and hard work into her workout routine. Ankita, yoga instructor and wife of TV personality, actor and model Milind Soman, keeps motivating us on a regular basis with snippets from her fitness diaries. Ankita loves to travel and exercise – sometimes she merges both. Be it in the caves of Egypt or by the Red Sea, Ankita shared snippets from her travel diaries where she can be seen practising yoga with scenic beauty in the backdrop. Milind and Ankita’s couple fitness diaries are also a mood. From trekking together to reach the top of the mountain to taking a break at home and practising morning workouts together, Milind and Ankita keep sharing couple fitness goals with us.

Ankita is currently gearing up for indulging in the Diwali-special desserts and sweets. The festive season is here, and the festivities made their way into the homes of celebrities as well. People are gearing up for the season in their own ways – be it cleaning their homes or going for shopping or doing the last bit of exercise before forgetting all about it and indulging into their guilty pleasures of lip-smacking savories. Ankita is also preparing for Diwali in her own way – it involves running. The yoga instructor is a fitness enthusiast and loves to run on a daily basis. On Sunday, Ankita shared a snippet from her morning run on her Instagram profile. In the picture, Ankita can be seen caught in action in the middle of her weekend run. With the picture, Ankita shared the motive behind her run – she is trying to make space for more Diwali sweets. “A long run after a long time! Making space for more Diwali sweets. Happy Sunday people,” red an excerpt of her caption.

Running comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the muscles and the bones. It also helps in burning mega calories and maintaining the weight of the body. Regular running exercise helps in boosting cardiovascular health as well.