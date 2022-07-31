‘Gotta fight it every day’: Ankita Konwar fights lazy with quick run

Ankita Konwar is freshly back from her dreamy vacation in Egypt. Ankita, with husband Milind Soman took off to Egypt a few days back and since then their Instagram profiles were replete with videos and pictures of their ventures in the country. Ankita and Milind made their vacay diaries as dreamy as possible – from going on scuba diving together and exploring the underwater world to sitting by the Red Sea and engaging in a romantic conversation with the sun setting in the backdrop. Ankita and Milind also went for running by the beach in Alexandria in order to start their day on the right note.

Ankita and Milind are known for setting couple fitness goals for us, and the spree did not stop even after they took off for their vacations. Ankita, who is a certified yoga instructor, merged the best of two worlds as she performed yoga asanas with the ruins of Karnak Temple in the backdrop, while Milind started his day with an intense running routine. No excuse was good enough to make them skip their fitness routine – not even during their vacation.

However, the couple are back in town now, and are getting back to their regular lives. Ankita shared a set of pictures of herself and gave us a glimpse of how she fought lazy and kickstarted her Sunday on a fitness note. Ankita went for a quick run. “Aren’t we all a little lazy? But we gotta fight it every day. Fought my lazy with a quick run today. How did you fight your lazy,” Ankita wrote in the caption. Take a look at her pictures here:

Running comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in burning mega calories and controlling the weight of the body. It also helps in strengthening the bones and the muscles of the body. Running, on a regular basis, also helps in improving cardiovascular fitness and keeping heart diseases at bay.