This morning, do these 7 things for a productive day ahead

Mornings show the day ahead. To make the day productive and full of success and fulfilling activities, we need to ensure that we have a slow and steady morning rampant with healthy actions. Having a dedicated routine which involves steady and slow breathing, mindful practices and heartwarming time with loved ones helps in looking forward to the day ahead. We all have the rush to make a day productive – but a day becomes truly productive only when we learn to appreciate the mornings and plan the day well ahead. Having a dedicated routine which involves steady and slow breathing, mindful practices and heartwarming time with loved ones helps in looking forward to the day ahead. (Pexels)

Commit to a ritual:

Waking up in the morning and knowing what we need to do saves us a lot of time. When we have no plans, we spend the first few minutes after waking up rushing to make a plan. It is important to commit to a ritual and spend time on it dedicatedly.

Clear your head:

Decluttering your mind and finding joy in little things helps us to express our gratitude for the people we have with us, and the life we have. This helps us to become more appreciative of everything.

Sweat it out:

Do yoga with your loved ones.(Unsplash)

Be it having an intense yoga routine, or hitting the gym, or going cycling, sweating it out helps us to stick to an exercise routine. This helps in boosting physical as well as mental health.

Practice gratitude:

Practice gratitude.(Unsplash)

We can have the practice of journaling the things we are thankful for. This will help us to look forward to having a new day ahead.

Rise with the sun:

Wake up early.(Unsplash)

Instead of staying in bed till late or waking up late after snoozing at the alarm, make the practice of rising with the sun and making full use of the day ahead.

Read a book:

Read something you like.(Pixabay)

Reading a self-help book or a motivating book helps us to start the day on the right note. We can also choose fiction if that’s what we like reading.

Drink water:

This is one of the most important practices that should be part of every morning ritual. We should stay hydrated and keep the body healthy.