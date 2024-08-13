This morning, have a slow start with your pet by your side

Mornings are meant to be started slowly and with a fresh ind. When we wake up, our mind and body take some time to get back to the rush of reality. That's why it's important to be mindful and slow, to have a good start to the day. We can incorporate healthy lifestyle habits in our morning routine to be fit and healthy. From morning workouts, to mindful techniques such as yoga and meditation can help us have a fresh and healthy perspective on life. When we have a four-legged friend at home, we can always spend some extra time with them in the morning before getting ready for work. (Unsplash)

When we have a four-legged friend at home, we can always spend some extra time with them in the morning before getting ready for work. Pets help us have a rejuvenated feeling. They make us feel loved and valued. They also wait the entire day to spend time with us. Mornings are the best time when we can devote all pf our attention to our best friends – our pets. Here are a few ways to spend meaningful time in the morning with our pets.

Go for a walk:

Walk with your pet.(Unsplash)

Pets are always ready to go for a walk. In fact, goung for walks are sometimes the favourite thing for them to do. When we go on a walk with our pets, we get to spend time with them, laugh with them, talk to them, and also have some time within nature.

Give them a bath:

Give your pet a bath.(Unsplash)

Sometimes pets are scared of taking a bath. We should pacify them by talking to them or singing to them, while ensuring that the ticks are removed, and they are bathed well to look and feel fresh.

Just sit with your pet:

Simply sit and chill with your pets.(Unsplash)

Through the rush of the day, we often forget that all our pets need from us is our time. So, start a slow morning with your pet sitting within your arms reach, and spend some time with them.

Play with your pet:

Play a game of fetch with your pet.(Unsplash)

Be it chasing the ball or throwing a stick, we should take our pet out in the garden and play with them. It will help both of us to run around and do some low-impact workout, all the while having fun.