Bond with your dog day 2024: 5 ways to spend more time with your furry best friend

Bond with your dog day 2024: Every person in the world thinks that their dogs are the best, and none of them are wrong. Dogs are our best friends, and we can never fathom the depth of their love for us. They are always beside us, wrapping us in their love. They are the happiest when we come back home, and they silently connect with us and know what we are going through. All they want from us is that we should spend a little more time with them. Be it going for walks or playing fetch the ball, dogs are happiest when they are with us. Every year, Bond with your dog day is celebrated to emphasise on the importance of spending time with your furry best friends and let them know how much they mean to you. Every year, Bond with your dog day is observed on May 14.(Unsplash)

Every year, Bond with your dog day is observed on May 14. This year, as we gear up to celebrate the beautiful day, here are a few suggestions on how we can spend more time with our doggos.

Ways to spend more time with your doggo:

Book a spa appointment: The ideal best friends' day out is by visiting a salon where we can get spa together. Now imagine your furry best friend having the time of their life with a rejuvenating spa and a massage, followed by a grooming session.

A road trip: The best road trips are the ones where we are accompanied by our best friends. Imagine going on a trip with your doggo right beside you, occasionally licking your face and wagging their tail, to let you know how much you mean to them.

Run together: If you stay near to the beach, we suggest taking your dog out for a run on the beach. Let them roll in the sand and bark at the waves – that means they are having a great time.

A food walk: Imagine taking your doggo out for a food walk where both of you get to taste your favourite foods – this should be done after extensively researching the foods that are healthy for the dogs and the ones which are not.

Go hiking: Be it climbing mountains together or having a lazy day by the window, our doggos love to accompany us wherever we go. This time, take them for a short hike and enjoy a lovely sunset together.