This one mistake can make you gain extra kilos

Making a small change in your daily diet can go a long way when it comes to weight loss. While there is no dearth of diets that promise to help you shed kilos at a quick pace, the lost weight comes back in no time, leaving you dismayed. There are some toxic dietary habits that we simply do not want to let go despite knowing how harmful they are and their role in stalling our progress in weight loss.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija who often takes to Instagram to share nutrition wisdom and low-calorie recipes with her followers, in her fresh post talks about the role of 1 tsp sugar in your daily cup of caffeine in keeping you away from your weight loss goals.

Makhija explains in her video how 1 tsp of sugar twice daily can make you gain 4 kilos in a year and 40 kilos in a decade, terming it the unhealthiest way to add calories.

ALSO READ: Simple diet tips for sustainable weight loss by a nutritionist

Imagine how much one can benefit by making this small change.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Always wondered how bad can just 1 teaspoon of sugar in my daily cup of tea or coffee be? Let's do the math. One teaspoon of sugar two times a day, 365 days a year is four kilos of weight gain in one year. 10 years down the line, I am 40 kilos heavier. Only because I didn't want to give up this one teaspoon of sugar in my daily cup of caffeine," says Makhija.

"One of the creepiest, emptiest and utterly unhealthiest ways for calories to sneak in - sugar!" she captions her video.

Losing weight over a period of time requires sustained effort that can only happen if we make these small changes in our daily routine.