This one simple habit can add years to your life, but 80% of adults overlook it, says cardiologist

Modern lifestyles often leave little room for healthy routines, with stress, long sitting hours and poor sleep quietly affecting overall wellbeing. While many people focus on diets and supplements, one simple everyday habit can make a far bigger difference to long-term health and longevity.

Neglecting flossing? It could be hurting your heart and overall health.(Unsplash)

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Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, Longevity Medicine Physician and Board Certified Interventional Cardiologist, reveals the overlooked change that could add years to your life, yet nearly 80 percent of adults still fail to follow it. (Also read: Cardiologist reveals the real cause of heart attacks that most people overlook and it’s not just ‘bad cholesterol’ )

How oral health affects your heart

“The habit? It’s flossing. Seriously,” said Dr Bhroj in his May 25 Instagram post. “Oral health is one of the strongest predictors of cardiovascular disease that people and even some docs completely ignore. Chronic gum inflammation has been linked to heart attacks, stroke, arterial plaque buildup, and metabolic disease.”

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{{^usCountry}} The doctor explained that poor oral hygiene can allow harmful bacteria and inflammation to enter the bloodstream, which may affect blood vessels and heart health over time. Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, has increasingly been associated with higher risks of cardiovascular conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The doctor explained that poor oral hygiene can allow harmful bacteria and inflammation to enter the bloodstream, which may affect blood vessels and heart health over time. Gum disease, also known as periodontal disease, has increasingly been associated with higher risks of cardiovascular conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Why flossing matters more than you think {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why flossing matters more than you think {{/usCountry}}

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Flossing helps remove food particles and plaque from areas a toothbrush cannot always reach, reducing bacterial growth and inflammation in the gums. While brushing twice daily is important, experts say flossing plays an equally essential role in maintaining oral hygiene.

Dr Bhroj further noted that chronic inflammation in the body is often considered a silent contributor to several health problems, including diabetes and heart disease. Since the mouth acts as an entry point to the body, keeping gums healthy may support overall wellness beyond just preventing cavities or bad breath.

So while flossing may seem like a minor addition to a routine, doctors suggest it could be one of the simplest steps towards protecting not just your smile, but your heart too.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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