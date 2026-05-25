Cardiologist reveals the real cause of heart attacks that most people overlook and it’s not just ‘bad cholesterol’

“Most cardiologists believe that cholesterol is what causes heart attacks, but it’s not. It all really starts in the gut,” he explained. Dr Wolfson added that the relationship between the gut and the heart is rarely discussed in traditional medical education, despite the body functioning as one interconnected system.

“For decades, we’ve been told cholesterol is the main cause of heart attacks. But what if the problem actually starts much earlier, in the gut?” said Dr Wolfson in his post, where he spoke about the often-overlooked link between gut health and cardiovascular disease.

Heart attacks are often blamed entirely on cholesterol or clogged arteries, but the story is far more complicated. Everyday habits, chronic stress, inflammation, poor sleep , and even emotional health can quietly impact heart function over time. Dr Jack Wolfson, a cardiologist with 16 years of experience, shared in his May 24 Instagram post what he believes is the real cause behind many heart attacks and why people need to look beyond common myths. (Also read: Want to control blood pressure naturally? Heart surgeon shares the first steps you should know )

How inflammation and lifestyle habits affect heart According to him, many heart attacks do not occur suddenly but are the result of years of chronic inflammation and metabolic dysfunction silently building up beneath the surface. One of the biggest triggers behind this inflammation, he says, is poor gut health and an unhealthy gut microbiome.

“When the gut is unhealthy, inflammation rises, and that inflammation can affect the arteries, blood sugar, hormones, and overall cardiovascular health,” he noted. He further explained that environmental toxins, pollutants, chemicals, processed foods, chronic stress, lack of sleep, and poor lifestyle habits can negatively impact gut bacteria and weaken overall health over time.

Dr Wolfson emphasised that improving heart health is not only about lowering cholesterol levels but also about creating a healthier internal environment inside the body. “It’s about fixing the environment inside the body that damages arteries in the first place. Your heart and your gut are more connected than you think,” he said.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.