Tiger Shroff's ripped back in new workout video will drive away Tuesday blues, Disha Patani reacts

On Monday, Tiger Shroff posted a reel on the gram, showing him running on the treadmill and flaunting his ripped back muscles. The video received several likes and compliments from many stars, including Disha Patani. Tiger's post revealed that he hit the gym for the climax preparation of his upcoming film Ganapath. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Who else is obsessed with this song!? #ganapath #climaxprep," Tiger captioned the workout post. He used Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and Silk Sonic's latest hit Smokin' Out The Window in the video.

Tuesday blues are a real thing. So, if you need the motivation to hit the gym today, Tiger's workout clip from the gym will inspire you. The star is a true-blue fitness enthusiast, and his Instagram profile is full of innumerable videos that showcase his immense dedication towards his health and maintain his ripped physique. His new video will help you say goodbye to all the laziness and hit the grind.

Watch the video below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video begins with Tiger enjoying a slow pace run on the treadmill. Then, as the camera pans close, he flexes his ripped back muscles and looks incredible.

After Tiger posted the video, it immediately garnered compliments from many celebrities and followers on Instagram. His rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, also dropped her reaction on the post. "Woww what a poseee," she wrote. "Mateeeee that Back whoof," Warda Khan S Nadiadwala, Sajid Nadiadwala's wife, commented.

See some of the comments:

Comments on Tiger Shroff's post.

Comments on Tiger Shroff's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Benefits of running on a treadmill:

Working out on a treadmill is a low-impact exercise, which makes it a great warm-up routine. It allows the runner to be in total control, thus reducing the risk of injury. It is a great exercise for improving heart health, boosting mental health, reducing weight loss, and muscle building.

Meanwhile, Ganapath, a futuristic action film, will have a theatrical release next year on December 23. The movie, directed by Vikas Bahl, is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter