Tiger Shroff flaunts washboard abs in new beach photo. Here's how he keeps fit

Tiger Shroff is well known for his chiseled physique and the fitness fanatic practices martial arts, parkour, weight training and often hops on the treadmill to keep fit. The Student of The Year 2 actor recently took to Instagram and shared a sunkissed photo of himself flaunting his super toned abs and physique. In the photograph Tiger is seen sporting black shorts as he flaunts his muscular body and ripped muscles. The Baaghi actor wore a pair of aviators in the candid photograph where he is seen standing on a seashore as the sea waves float on the sand on the beach. Taking to the caption, Tiger wrote, "Did you just call....beachhh?" and added surfing board, sea wave, shining sun and red heart emoticons. Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff wrote, "Superhuman genetics hard work every single dayyy... Can't beat that."

In an interview with GQ, Tiger shared that as soon as he wakes up in the morning he hops on the treadmill and runs for 45 minutes adding that it gets his blood flowing for the next activity which is usually martial arts or gymnastics training in the morning. After which he eats lunch and then heads to the gym. He said, "I do different body parts on different days and yeah, that's about it. And then the next day, instead of doing martial arts in the morning, I’d dance." The actor also shared that deadlifts, free weight squats and bench presses are his go to exercises.





He also shared how one can get sculpted abs like his saying, "Well, abs are made in the kitchen, honestly. You are what you eat, you have got to control your binge habits and I think if you just sort of watch what your last meal (of the day) is, that makes the biggest difference. So, if you cut out the carbs when the sun sets, if you don't have sugar and all the starchy carbs and stuff, and stick to just protein and vegetables, you will be fine."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger recently dropped an intriguing glimpse from his upcoming action thriller Ganapath and then later revealed Kriti Sanon as his co-star for the new film. He is set to entertain his fans with three new releases this year. The actor will be seen in Baaghi 4, Heropanti 2 and Ganapath.