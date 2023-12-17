The way we deal with stress, anxiety and other negative emotions is strongly rooted to how relaxed and calm the nervous system is. "A flexible nervous system, characterized by high vagal tone, can adapt and meet daily demands, returning to regulation. On the other hand, low vagal tone indicates low tolerance to stress and difficulty in resting and recovering from daily demands. But the good news is that we can improve vagal tone and reshape our autonomic flexibility over time. We are capable of change in response to new experiences. It requires practice and awareness. Swipe to discover some small habits that can have a significant impact over time," wrote Nutritionist Marina Wright.

Tiny habits that will transform your nervous system: Nutritionist shares tips(Unsplash)

Here are a few tiny habits that can transform the nervous system in weeks.

Deep breathing: Slower breathing and prolonged exhalation helps in increasing parasympathetic activity, leading to feeling calmer and more relaxed.

Glimmers: Glimmers are the positive things that happen to us throughout the day. They are the opposite of triggers and can make us feel valued and loved.

Dunk face in icy water: Exposing the face to icy cold water once a day helps in having a diving reflex, thereby enhancing the parasympathetic activity and activating the vagus nerve.

Expose eyes to sunlight: Exposure to sunlight in morning and evening helps the body to regulate the sleep-wake cycle and regulate the nervous system.

Hum in shower: Singing or humming whenever we can help us to reduce stress levels, reduce heart rate and blood pressure.

Nutrition-dense breakfast: A nutrition-dense diet with plenty of protein helps in maintaining health and starting the day on a healthy note.

Limit phone notifications: Constant notifications and exposure to social media can increase stress levels. When we limit the use of the phone, we can control when we pick up the phone.

Spend time in nature: Be it the garden or the hills or the beach, spending time in nature helps us to feel more grounded and connected with ourselves.

