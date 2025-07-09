Search
Toilet stools are a great bathroom hack for your gut health: Top 8 picks to help you poop better

ByTanya Shree
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 04:00 PM IST

Your toilet posture could be messing with your gut! A simple toilet stool might be all you need for relief. Check out these top-rated options.

Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 19 cm Height (White)

₹397

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PFB Perfect Toilet Posture Plastic Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Bathroom Slope Design for Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, 20 CM Height (White)

₹398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foldable Toilet Potty Stool for Adults, 7 Heavy Duty Plastic Portable Squatting Poop Foot Stool with Freshener Space, Bathroom Non-Slip Toilet Assistance Step Stool fits 14-16 Standard Toilets

₹6,425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Baby Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 18 cm Height (White)

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Toilet Stool, Toilet Step Stool, Splicable Poop Stool with Fragrance Position, Bathroom Squat Potty Stool, Toilet Step Stool for Adults and Kids, Splicable Poop Stool, 7 Height Squat Aid Stool

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HomeFast Comfortable Squat Stool for Western Toilet Portable Sturdy Foot Step Stool for Potty Training Kids Adults - Made in India (50D x 28W x 19H CM)Plastic

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

PARASNATH Squat Commode Toilet Stool 8 Inch White Colour - Natural Squatting Support for Healthy Elimination and Reduced Strain with Durable, 6 Year Manufacturer Warranty - Made in India

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CLAPONE Toilet Stool Squat Adult, 7 Squatting Poop Stool for, Bathroom Foot Rest Stools for Pooping, Potty Step for Toddlers & Adults, Non-Slip Pads (Blue - White, Foldable),Plastic

₹949

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Remember how Amitabh Bachchan kept stressing over his morning routine in the film Piku? While it gave us a good laugh, it also brought a hush-hush topic, constipation, into everyday conversation. Behind the humour was a very real struggle that many face daily, but rarely talk about. Gut health plays a huge role in how we feel, and something as basic as the way we sit on the toilet seat can affect it. That is where squat stools come in. These simple tools support the natural posture our bodies are designed for, which makes bowel movements smoother and less stressful. If you are tired of discomfort and pushing your way through every morning, it might be time to bring a toilet stool into your bathroom routine. Check out these top-rated options now!

Use the best toilet stools for better bowel movement and constipation relief.(Adobe Stock)
Use the best toilet stools for better bowel movement and constipation relief.(Adobe Stock)

How toilet stools are a game-changer for your gut health?

1. Promotes natural posture: Toilet stools lift your legs to mimic a squatting position, aligning the rectum for easier bowel movements. "Squatting enables complete excretion of the stool, hence preventing constipation, appendicitis and other issues that can eventually cause colon cancer,” homeopathic expert Dr Pankaj Aggarwal told Health Shots.

2. Relieves constipation: The squat posture reduces strain, which makes it easier to pass stools without pushing. Using a toilet stool is associated with faster and more complete bowel emptying, which helps prevent or treat constipation, as per a study published in the Journal of American Board of Family Medicine.

3. Reduces bloating and discomfort: Less effort means less pressure on your abdomen, easing bloating. A 2010 Japanese study found that squatting during bowel movements creates a better angle in the rectal canal, which results in less strain compared to sitting or sitting with bent hips.

4. Lowers the risk of hemorrhoids: By minimising straining, a toilet stool helps prevent swollen veins around the anus.

5. Support overall colon health: Toilet stools help with better elimination, which leads to a cleaner colon and improved gut function over time.

How to use a toilet stool to get relief from constipation?

Using a toilet stool is simple but powerful when it is done correctly. According to experts, the goal is to mimic the natural squatting posture like on an Indian toilet, which helps your body eliminate waste more efficiently.

Place the plastic stool under your feet while sitting on a Western commode. Your knees should be raised higher than your hips, creating an ideal angle of about 35 degrees. This posture helps relax the rectum and align your organs and muscles, which makes bowel movements smoother and less strained.

Dr Aggarwal explains, “Place the plastic stool under your feet to attain the ideal angle of 35 degrees to position your organs and muscles in a way that relaxes your rectum.”

In contrast, the standard 90-degree sitting posture bends your hips and blocks the natural flow of faeces through the intestines. “This disruption causes you to put extra pressure on your bowel, which goes against the law of physics. Bending your upper body forward is not a helpful solution either, as this further blocks the passage of intestines,” he adds.

ALSO READ: Best probiotic supplements: 10 top choices for enhanced digestion and wellness

8 top-rated toilet stools for better digestion

Researchers at Ohio State University found that using a toilet stool can significantly improve bowel movements. The study showed that 90% of participants experienced less straining and 71% had faster bowel movements after four weeks. Check out our top-rated western toilet stool options now:

1.

Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 19 cm Height (White)
Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your toilet posture with Techhark’s 19 cm squat stool, which is ergonomically designed to align your body for easier, strain-free bowel movements. Made from sturdy plastic with a non-slip surface, this toilet stool supports up to 136 kg. Its lightweight build fits snugly around standard Western toilets, which makes this toilet squat stool portable and easy to clean. It offers a simple step toward relieving constipation, bloating, and discomfort while promoting digestive health naturally.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Special feature
Ergonomic design, non-slip base
Fit
Compatible with standard Western-style toilets
Portability
Lightweight and compact
Click Here to Buy

Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 19 cm Height (White)

2.

PFB Perfect Toilet Posture Plastic Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Bathroom Slope Design for Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, 20 CM Height (White)
Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with a subtle slope and U-shaped design, the PFB Toilet Stool mimics natural squatting to encourage faster, more complete elimination. It is made from eco-friendly, high-quality PP plastic, which makes it durable, anti-slip, and fits most Western toilets. Moreover, its scientific angle helps ease constipation and reduce straining. Ideal for long-term use, this Made-in-India toilet stool brings expert-recommended health benefits in a sturdy and family-friendly package.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Special feature
Slope design
Fit
Western toilet
Click Here to Buy

PFB Perfect Toilet Posture Plastic Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Bathroom Slope Design for Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, 20 CM Height (White)

3.

Foldable Toilet Potty Stool for Adults, 7" Heavy Duty Plastic Portable Squatting Poop Foot Stool with Freshener Space, Bathroom Non-Slip Toilet Assistance Step Stool fits 14"-16" Standard Toilets
Loading Suggestions...

Experience doctor-approved colon relief with this 7-inch foldable squat toilet stool, which is designed to place your knees at the perfect 35° angle. It features a built-in aromatherapy box for a fresh bathroom feel and supports up to 500 lbs. Stable on wet floors and foldable for compact storage, it is ideal for homes and travel. Moreover, this Western toilet stool promotes healthier bowel movements, reduces bloating, and encourages pelvic relaxation with every use.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Special feature
Foldable, portable, sturdy
Portability
Portable, reusable
Click Here to Buy

Foldable Toilet Potty Stool for Adults, 7 Heavy Duty Plastic Portable Squatting Poop Foot Stool with Freshener Space, Bathroom Non-Slip Toilet Assistance Step Stool fits 14-16 Standard Toilets

4.

Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Baby Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 18 cm Height (White)
Loading Suggestions...

Designed for comfort and relief, this 18 cm Techhark toilet stool supports all ages, including kids. It is crafted from strong polyurethane plastic and promotes a natural squatting angle to ease constipation, IBS, and bloating. Lightweight, durable, and easy to clean, it fits most Western toilets. This doctor-endorsed and made-in-India product is a smart and hygienic addition to your daily wellness routine for better digestive health.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Special feature
Non-skid feet
Fit
Western
Portability
Foldable and easy to store
Click Here to Buy

Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Baby Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 18 cm Height (White)

5.

Toilet Stool, Toilet Step Stool, Splicable Poop Stool with Fragrance Position, Bathroom Squat Potty Stool, Toilet Step Stool for Adults and Kids, Splicable Poop Stool, 7' Height Squat Aid Stool
Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your toilet time with the wyewye squat stool, which is engineered for natural elimination and colon alignment. It's built-in aromatherapy slot creates a calming ambiance, while non-slip features ensure safety for all ages. Made for the whole family, this portable toilet stool supports up to 500 lbs and is easy to assemble and clean. It may help reduce hemorrhoids, straining, and fatigue for a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications

Material
Acrylic
Special feature
Foldable
Included
Unique aromatherapy compartment design
Click Here to Buy

Toilet Stool, Toilet Step Stool, Splicable Poop Stool with Fragrance Position, Bathroom Squat Potty Stool, Toilet Step Stool for Adults and Kids, Splicable Poop Stool, 7 Height Squat Aid Stool

6.

HomeFast Comfortable Squat Stool for Western Toilet Portable Sturdy Foot Step Stool for Potty Training Kids Adults - Made in India (50D x 28W x 19H CM)Plastic
Loading Suggestions...

HomeFast’s 19 cm squat stool reintroduces your body to the natural way of eliminating waste. Recommended by doctors, it offers ergonomic support and stores easily under the toilet. Whether you are potty training a child or looking to ease bloating and constipation, this sturdy, family-friendly toilet stool is a universal fit. Its compact, durable design encourages proper posture for smoother, strain-free bathroom visits every day.

Specifications

Material
Plastic
Special feature
Portable
Design
Compact
Recommended for
All ages
Click Here to Buy

HomeFast Comfortable Squat Stool for Western Toilet Portable Sturdy Foot Step Stool for Potty Training Kids Adults - Made in India (50D x 28W x 19H CM)Plastic

7.

PARASNATH Squat Commode Toilet Stool 8 Inch White Colour - Natural Squatting Support for Healthy Elimination and Reduced Strain with Durable, 6 Year Manufacturer Warranty - Made in India
Loading Suggestions...

Made in India from durable polypropylene, the PARASNATH 8-inch stool promotes natural squatting, easing pressure on the pelvic floor and reducing digestive discomfort. Its non-slip surface and ergonomic design support safe, confident use. Ideal for constipation, bloating, and hemorrhoids, this toilet stool is backed by a 6-year warranty for lasting peace of mind. It is a perfect blend of health, hygiene, and posture correction in every bathroom visit.

Specifications

Material
Polypropylene (PP)
Special feature
Portable
Height
8-inch height
Warranty
6-year manufacturer warranty
Click Here to Buy

PARASNATH Squat Commode Toilet Stool 8 Inch White Colour - Natural Squatting Support for Healthy Elimination and Reduced Strain with Durable, 6 Year Manufacturer Warranty - Made in India

8.

CLAPONE Toilet Stool Squat Adult, 7" Squatting Poop Stool for, Bathroom Foot Rest Stools for Pooping, Potty Step for Toddlers & Adults, Non-Slip Pads (Blue - White, Foldable),Plastic
Loading Suggestions...

The CLAPONE 7-inch squat stool aligns your colon for faster, easier bowel movements, reducing bloating and straining. Its foldable, space-saving design is ideal for modern bathrooms and travel. Crafted from eco-friendly plastic with anti-slip pads, this toilet stool supports up to 500 lbs and suits all age groups. Moreover, it combines functionality and aesthetics, making healthy posture and digestion a daily family habit.

Specifications

Material
Plastic, high-density, eco-friendly materials
Special feature
Lightweight, foldable
Portability
Easy to store
Height
7-inch height
Click Here to Buy

CLAPONE Toilet Stool Squat Adult, 7 Squatting Poop Stool for, Bathroom Foot Rest Stools for Pooping, Potty Step for Toddlers & Adults, Non-Slip Pads (Blue - White, Foldable),Plastic

Top features of the best toilet stool:

Toilet stoolHeight and designSpecial featuresHealth benefits
1. Techhark® (19 cm)19 cm height, ergonomic build, fits standard Western toiletsAnti-slip surface, compact, supports 136 kgPromotes natural squatting, eases constipation and straining
2. PFB (20 cm)20 cm height, U-shaped arc, sloped for heel elevationAnti-slip grip, durable PP, Made in IndiaHelps eliminate faster, relieves constipation and bloating
3. Foldable with Freshener (7")7-inch, foldable with locking mechanismAromatherapy box, 500 lbs capacity, travel-friendlyOpens colon at 35°, relaxes pelvic muscles, boosts bowel efficiency
4. Techhark® Baby (18 cm)18 cm, smaller build ideal for familiesStrong polyurethane, doctor-endorsed, Made in IndiaEases IBS, hemorrhoids, and bladder issues; family-friendly use
5. wyewye Splicable (7")7-inch height, universal fitAromatherapy compartment, supports 500 lbs, quick setupReduces fatigue, straining, and improves colon alignment
6. HomeFast (19 cm)19 cm, ergonomic and compactPatented design, easily disassembled, Made in IndiaSpeeds up elimination, suitable for potty training and adults
7. PARASNATH (8")8-inch height, curved & stable6-year warranty, non-slip, modern lookPromotes hip-knee alignment, reduces pressure and bloating
8. CLAPONE (7")7-inch, foldable, stylish blue-whiteSupports 500 lbs, eco-friendly, anti-slip padsHelps complete bowel movements, family use, ideal for travel

Frequently asked questions

  • What is the benefit of using a toilet stool?

    A toilet stool improves your posture by mimicking a natural squatting position, which helps reduce straining, constipation, and bloating. This leads to smoother and more complete bowel movements.

  • Who can use a toilet step stool?

    Toilet stools are safe and helpful for all ages, including kids, adults, the elderly, and even pregnant women, as they support better digestion, posture, and comfort during bathroom use.

  • Is a toilet stool compatible with all toilets?

    Most toilet stools are designed to fit standard Western-style toilets. Always check dimensions, but models with U-shaped curves or adjustable/foldable features work with almost any toilet setup.

  • How do I clean a toilet stool?

    Toilet stools are easy to clean. Simply wipe the plastic surface with a damp cloth and mild cleaner, or rinse with water for a quick, hygienic refresh.

