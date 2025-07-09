Toilet stools are a great bathroom hack for your gut health: Top 8 picks to help you poop better

Remember how Amitabh Bachchan kept stressing over his morning routine in the film Piku? While it gave us a good laugh, it also brought a hush-hush topic, constipation, into everyday conversation. Behind the humour was a very real struggle that many face daily, but rarely talk about. Gut health plays a huge role in how we feel, and something as basic as the way we sit on the toilet seat can affect it. That is where squat stools come in. These simple tools support the natural posture our bodies are designed for, which makes bowel movements smoother and less stressful. If you are tired of discomfort and pushing your way through every morning, it might be time to bring a toilet stool into your bathroom routine. Check out these top-rated options now! Use the best toilet stools for better bowel movement and constipation relief.(Adobe Stock)

How toilet stools are a game-changer for your gut health?

1. Promotes natural posture: Toilet stools lift your legs to mimic a squatting position, aligning the rectum for easier bowel movements. "Squatting enables complete excretion of the stool, hence preventing constipation, appendicitis and other issues that can eventually cause colon cancer,” homeopathic expert Dr Pankaj Aggarwal told Health Shots.

2. Relieves constipation: The squat posture reduces strain, which makes it easier to pass stools without pushing. Using a toilet stool is associated with faster and more complete bowel emptying, which helps prevent or treat constipation, as per a study published in the Journal of American Board of Family Medicine.

3. Reduces bloating and discomfort: Less effort means less pressure on your abdomen, easing bloating. A 2010 Japanese study found that squatting during bowel movements creates a better angle in the rectal canal, which results in less strain compared to sitting or sitting with bent hips.

4. Lowers the risk of hemorrhoids: By minimising straining, a toilet stool helps prevent swollen veins around the anus.

5. Support overall colon health: Toilet stools help with better elimination, which leads to a cleaner colon and improved gut function over time.

How to use a toilet stool to get relief from constipation?

Using a toilet stool is simple but powerful when it is done correctly. According to experts, the goal is to mimic the natural squatting posture like on an Indian toilet, which helps your body eliminate waste more efficiently.

Place the plastic stool under your feet while sitting on a Western commode. Your knees should be raised higher than your hips, creating an ideal angle of about 35 degrees. This posture helps relax the rectum and align your organs and muscles, which makes bowel movements smoother and less strained.

Dr Aggarwal explains, “Place the plastic stool under your feet to attain the ideal angle of 35 degrees to position your organs and muscles in a way that relaxes your rectum.”

In contrast, the standard 90-degree sitting posture bends your hips and blocks the natural flow of faeces through the intestines. “This disruption causes you to put extra pressure on your bowel, which goes against the law of physics. Bending your upper body forward is not a helpful solution either, as this further blocks the passage of intestines,” he adds.

ALSO READ: Best probiotic supplements: 10 top choices for enhanced digestion and wellness

8 top-rated toilet stools for better digestion

Researchers at Ohio State University found that using a toilet stool can significantly improve bowel movements. The study showed that 90% of participants experienced less straining and 71% had faster bowel movements after four weeks. Check out our top-rated western toilet stool options now:

Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your toilet posture with Techhark’s 19 cm squat stool, which is ergonomically designed to align your body for easier, strain-free bowel movements. Made from sturdy plastic with a non-slip surface, this toilet stool supports up to 136 kg. Its lightweight build fits snugly around standard Western toilets, which makes this toilet squat stool portable and easy to clean. It offers a simple step toward relieving constipation, bloating, and discomfort while promoting digestive health naturally.

Specifications Material Plastic Special feature Ergonomic design, non-slip base Fit Compatible with standard Western-style toilets Portability Lightweight and compact Click Here to Buy Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 19 cm Height (White)

Loading Suggestions...

Crafted with a subtle slope and U-shaped design, the PFB Toilet Stool mimics natural squatting to encourage faster, more complete elimination. It is made from eco-friendly, high-quality PP plastic, which makes it durable, anti-slip, and fits most Western toilets. Moreover, its scientific angle helps ease constipation and reduce straining. Ideal for long-term use, this Made-in-India toilet stool brings expert-recommended health benefits in a sturdy and family-friendly package.

Specifications Material Plastic Special feature Slope design Fit Western toilet Click Here to Buy PFB Perfect Toilet Posture Plastic Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Bathroom Slope Design for Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, 20 CM Height (White)

Loading Suggestions...

Experience doctor-approved colon relief with this 7-inch foldable squat toilet stool, which is designed to place your knees at the perfect 35° angle. It features a built-in aromatherapy box for a fresh bathroom feel and supports up to 500 lbs. Stable on wet floors and foldable for compact storage, it is ideal for homes and travel. Moreover, this Western toilet stool promotes healthier bowel movements, reduces bloating, and encourages pelvic relaxation with every use.

Specifications Material Polypropylene (PP) Special feature Foldable, portable, sturdy Portability Portable, reusable Click Here to Buy Foldable Toilet Potty Stool for Adults, 7 Heavy Duty Plastic Portable Squatting Poop Foot Stool with Freshener Space, Bathroom Non-Slip Toilet Assistance Step Stool fits 14-16 Standard Toilets

Loading Suggestions...

Designed for comfort and relief, this 18 cm Techhark toilet stool supports all ages, including kids. It is crafted from strong polyurethane plastic and promotes a natural squatting angle to ease constipation, IBS, and bloating. Lightweight, durable, and easy to clean, it fits most Western toilets. This doctor-endorsed and made-in-India product is a smart and hygienic addition to your daily wellness routine for better digestive health.

Specifications Material Plastic Special feature Non-skid feet Fit Western Portability Foldable and easy to store Click Here to Buy Techhark® Perfect Posture Plastic Squat Baby Potty Step Stool for Western Toilet Scientific Angle, Anti-Slip, Anti-Constipation, 18 cm Height (White)

Loading Suggestions...

Elevate your toilet time with the wyewye squat stool, which is engineered for natural elimination and colon alignment. It's built-in aromatherapy slot creates a calming ambiance, while non-slip features ensure safety for all ages. Made for the whole family, this portable toilet stool supports up to 500 lbs and is easy to assemble and clean. It may help reduce hemorrhoids, straining, and fatigue for a healthier lifestyle.

Specifications Material Acrylic Special feature Foldable Included Unique aromatherapy compartment design Click Here to Buy Toilet Stool, Toilet Step Stool, Splicable Poop Stool with Fragrance Position, Bathroom Squat Potty Stool, Toilet Step Stool for Adults and Kids, Splicable Poop Stool, 7 Height Squat Aid Stool

Loading Suggestions...

HomeFast’s 19 cm squat stool reintroduces your body to the natural way of eliminating waste. Recommended by doctors, it offers ergonomic support and stores easily under the toilet. Whether you are potty training a child or looking to ease bloating and constipation, this sturdy, family-friendly toilet stool is a universal fit. Its compact, durable design encourages proper posture for smoother, strain-free bathroom visits every day.

Specifications Material Plastic Special feature Portable Design Compact Recommended for All ages Click Here to Buy HomeFast Comfortable Squat Stool for Western Toilet Portable Sturdy Foot Step Stool for Potty Training Kids Adults - Made in India (50D x 28W x 19H CM)Plastic

Loading Suggestions...

Made in India from durable polypropylene, the PARASNATH 8-inch stool promotes natural squatting, easing pressure on the pelvic floor and reducing digestive discomfort. Its non-slip surface and ergonomic design support safe, confident use. Ideal for constipation, bloating, and hemorrhoids, this toilet stool is backed by a 6-year warranty for lasting peace of mind. It is a perfect blend of health, hygiene, and posture correction in every bathroom visit.

Specifications Material Polypropylene (PP) Special feature Portable Height 8-inch height Warranty 6-year manufacturer warranty Click Here to Buy PARASNATH Squat Commode Toilet Stool 8 Inch White Colour - Natural Squatting Support for Healthy Elimination and Reduced Strain with Durable, 6 Year Manufacturer Warranty - Made in India

Loading Suggestions...

The CLAPONE 7-inch squat stool aligns your colon for faster, easier bowel movements, reducing bloating and straining. Its foldable, space-saving design is ideal for modern bathrooms and travel. Crafted from eco-friendly plastic with anti-slip pads, this toilet stool supports up to 500 lbs and suits all age groups. Moreover, it combines functionality and aesthetics, making healthy posture and digestion a daily family habit.

Specifications Material Plastic, high-density, eco-friendly materials Special feature Lightweight, foldable Portability Easy to store Height 7-inch height Click Here to Buy CLAPONE Toilet Stool Squat Adult, 7 Squatting Poop Stool for, Bathroom Foot Rest Stools for Pooping, Potty Step for Toddlers & Adults, Non-Slip Pads (Blue - White, Foldable),Plastic

Top features of the best toilet stool:

Toilet stool Height and design Special features Health benefits 1. Techhark® (19 cm) 19 cm height, ergonomic build, fits standard Western toilets Anti-slip surface, compact, supports 136 kg Promotes natural squatting, eases constipation and straining 2. PFB (20 cm) 20 cm height, U-shaped arc, sloped for heel elevation Anti-slip grip, durable PP, Made in India Helps eliminate faster, relieves constipation and bloating 3. Foldable with Freshener (7") 7-inch, foldable with locking mechanism Aromatherapy box, 500 lbs capacity, travel-friendly Opens colon at 35°, relaxes pelvic muscles, boosts bowel efficiency 4. Techhark® Baby (18 cm) 18 cm, smaller build ideal for families Strong polyurethane, doctor-endorsed, Made in India Eases IBS, hemorrhoids, and bladder issues; family-friendly use 5. wyewye Splicable (7") 7-inch height, universal fit Aromatherapy compartment, supports 500 lbs, quick setup Reduces fatigue, straining, and improves colon alignment 6. HomeFast (19 cm) 19 cm, ergonomic and compact Patented design, easily disassembled, Made in India Speeds up elimination, suitable for potty training and adults 7. PARASNATH (8") 8-inch height, curved & stable 6-year warranty, non-slip, modern look Promotes hip-knee alignment, reduces pressure and bloating 8. CLAPONE (7") 7-inch, foldable, stylish blue-white Supports 500 lbs, eco-friendly, anti-slip pads Helps complete bowel movements, family use, ideal for travel

Similar articles for you:

Top 8 orthopedic pillows in India: Best picks to relieve neck pain and support your spine

7 best treadmill brands in India to burn calories: Top picks to support your health goals

Top 10 creatine powders for muscle gain and strength: Best picks to try in 2025