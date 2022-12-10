Top 4 benefits of collagen for men

The desire for silky hair, robust nails, and youthful-appearing skin is not exclusive to women. When males take a collagen supplement, they can reap the same advantages as women do, if not more. Actually, there are a number of health advantages that collagen supplements can offer to males. The way that collagen functions in a man's body are not different, but men frequently have various health and wellness issues that can be resolved by taking extra collagen. Whether male, female, or non-binary, we are all humans. This indicates that we all age, have a protein content of about 25%, and start to gradually lose collagen in our early twenties. In other words, the benefits of a collagen protein supplement for males are the same as they are for anybody else, regardless of gender. (Also read: Anti-ageing tips: Easy ways to boost collagen in your skin and delay ageing )

"While collagen is lauded as a skincare supplement for women, men can benefit from it, too. As the most abundant protein in the human body, collagen is an important building block in the skin, hair, ligaments, bones, blood vessels and other body tissues. When it’s taken consistently as a supplement, men may see improvements in their athletic performance and recovery, bone and joint health and cardiovascular health. If you’re inspired to add collagen to your routine then it's important to know what kind to use or how much to start with," says, Dr. Michael Ruscio, Gut Health Specialist, in his recent Instagram post. He further shared the top four benefits of collagen for men.

Improved athletic performance and recovery

Combining collagen supplementation with physical activity can bring more benefits than training alone. The specific amino acid composition of collagen aids in the development of muscle. Weight training is crucial for weight loss and building large muscles.

Improved bone health

Taking collagen daily can increase bone density and metabolism. It makes your bones denser, delaying the ageing process that makes them brittle and helps your body manufacture new bone.

Better joint health

Collagen may ease symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis. People can take collagen supplements in an attempt to lessen this inflammation and improve symptoms of joint pain.

Reduced risk of cardiovascular disease

Collagen powder supplements, usually in the range of 5-20g measured as hydrolyzed collagen peptides, may reduce heart attack risk (which is higher in men than women).

