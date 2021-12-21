'Train dirty, eat clean' - Pulkit Samrat's fitness motto is short and simple

Pulkit Samrat believes in training like a beast. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, shared his fitness motto for his fans on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. For Tuesday, Pulkit had no midweek blues because he was busy doing his favourite thing in his favourite place - engrossed in a workout routine in his gym.

Pulkit Samrat swears by high intensity workout routines. The actor keeps sharing his fitness snippets on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivating his fans to take up their workouts seriously. Pulkit's gym game keeps getting better with every passing day, and some of the snippets are not for the faint-hearted.

Pulkit believes in lifting weights and gaining well-chiseled muscles and abs, because of that. On Tuesday, Pulkit shared a picture of himself doing exactly what he loves the most – lifting weights. In the picture, Pulkit, under the supervision of his fitness trainer Sameer Hansari, can be seen lifting weights and focusing on his workout routine.

ALSO READ: Pulkit Samrat breaks the monotony of menswear fashion in cherry red kurta, bandi

Dressed in a black tee shirt and a pair of white gym shorts, Pulkit can be seen controlling his breath by wearing a elevation training mask. These masks help in stimulating the fitness process and strengthening the respiratory muscles. It also helps in increasing strength and stamina while working out. In the picture, Pulkit can be seen carrying two dumbbells in his both hands and looking away from the camera.

With the picture, Pulkit also gave us a glimpse of his fitness state of mind with his fitness motto - "Train dirty eat clean," he captioned his picture. Take a look at his fitness routine here:

The workout routine, as performed by Pulkit in the picture, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating and stimulating different muscles of the body. It also helps in developing force, flexibility and stability of the muscles.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter.