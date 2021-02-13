IND USA
Pulkit Samrat reminisced about his Valentine's Day memories.
bollywood

Pulkit Samrat recalls how he would buy gifts on credit to impress girlfriend, got beaten up by his mother

  • Pulkit Samrat got beaten up by his mother when she found out that he was buying Valentine's Day gifts for his girlfriend on credit. He was in the seventh grade at the time.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:07 AM IST

Pulkit Samrat shared a hilarious anecdote from his school days. He said that he would save up his allowance to buy Valentine’s Day presents for his girlfriend, and sometimes, would even buy them on credit. However, this very habit got him in trouble with his mother.

When Pulkit was in the seventh grade, he was in a relationship and would try to impress his girlfriend with gifts. Buying them on credit backfired when the owner of the gift shop reached his house and told his mother everything.

Talking to The Times of India, Pulkit said, “When I was in the seventh grade, I had a girlfriend. I used to save up some of my pocket money to get her gifts on Valentine’s Day. Paise kum hote the, toh main udhaar pe gift leta tha (If I did not have enough money, I would buy gifts on credit).”

“One day I decided that I would pay off all the pending money to the shopkeeper. Unfortunately, that same day, the owner of the gift shop reached my home and informed my mom about my borrowings. Main jaise hi school se ghar pohocha (As soon as I reached home from school), I saw the shopkeeper standing with my mom. Main kasam khake kehta hoon ki uss din mujhe bohot chappalein padi hai (I swear I got a good thrashing that day)!” he added.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan feels celebrating film anniversaries has lost speciality, makes exception on 11 years of My Name Is Khan

Pulkit was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Taish alongside girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. However, they were not paired together in it; she was cast opposite Jim Sarbh.

Pulkit will be seen next in the multilingual film, Haathi Mere Saathi, which will release in theatres on March 26. The film, which also stars Rana Daggubati, will release in Tamil and Telugu as Kaadan and Aaranya, respectively.

pulkit samrat valentine's day

