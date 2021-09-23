Troubled by hair loss? Here are yoga poses to try

Losing sleep over your hair loss and wondering what could be the reason behind your rapidly receding hairline? There could be many reasons for your hair loss ranging from hormonal imbalance, genetic factors, pregnancy, nutritional deficiency, a recent recovery from a viral infection or Covid-19.

Also, stress is one of the primary causes of hair loss. It could be due to a stressful period of time in your life or something that your body is undergoing after an infection or disease. This kind of hair loss is called Telogen effuvium. Androgenic alopecia remains the most common cause of hair loss which means losing hair is in your genes and with age your hair follicles may shrink and the thinning of hair will start.

While there are several products available in the market for preventing hair loss, eating the right diet can contribute majorly to your hair health. While protein is an essential nutrient for hair growth, Vitamin B 5 is effective in bringing down stress hormone levels. Apart from diet, yoga, meditation and other relaxation exercises can help bring down the levels of stress.

"Not only does stress cause hair loss, it also leads to premature greying, thinning of hair and slow growth. Anybody can enjoy healthy hair. Yoga helps in attaining not only healthy and lustrous looking hair but also makes you radiant," says renowned yoga expert Grand Master Akshar.

Yoga not only helps in alleviating stress but also has asanas that can improve circulation of blood to the scalp.

Here are some yoga asanas suggested by Grand Master Akshar to prevent hair loss:

Halasana (Plough pose)

Lie on your back with palms beside your body. Press your palms to the floor and lift your legs up. Drop them behind your head. Use your palms to support the back if needed. Hold the asana for a while. The asana improves the function of thyroid gland and blood circulation. But here is a word of caution: if you have lumbago, neck pain, spondylitis and high blood pressure, avoid practicing this posture.

Sirshasana (Headstand)

Begin in Vajrasana. Place your elbows on the ground and interlock your palms. Your palms and elbows must form a triangle on the floor. Place the top of your head on the floor ahead of your palms. Let your palms support the back of your head. Walk your toes towards your head until your back straightens. First lift any one leg up and then slowly lift up the second leg. Join your legs and point your toes down. Remain in this position for as long as you are comfortable. The inverted asana promotes blood flow to the scalp which helps in hair growth. Do not practice this pose in case of neck pain, spondylitis or high blood pressure.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder stand)

Lie on your back and lift your legs off the floor while lifting your pelvis slowly. Support your back with your palms. Align the shoulder, torso, pelvis, legs and feet. Sarvangasana improves blood flow throughout the body and is generally practiced at the end of yoga session. People with wrist, neck or shoulder issues should avoid doing this asana. Women must avoid this asana during menstruation or pregnancy. Also, if you are suffering from enlarged thyroid, liver or spleen, cervical spondylitis, slipped disc and high blood pressure or other heart ailments, you should not do this asana.

Padahastasana (Standing forward fold)

Stand straight. Fold forward with your upper body as you exhale. Drop your head and keep your shoulders and neck relaxed. Bend your knees slightly if you are a beginner. Place palms next to your feet. Hold this asana for a while. The asana energises your body and alleviates stress. It also helps improve the blood flow.

Kakasana (Crow pose)

Lean and place your palms flat slightly away in front of your feet. Bend your elbows slightly and place your knees outside. Keep your back parallel to the floor. Look up and ahead. Lean forward so your body weight shifts to your arms. Balance and slowly lift both your feet off the ground. The asana helps to release your stress and strengthen the upper body. Avoid the asana in case of wrist, neck or shoulder issues.

