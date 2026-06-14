Trying to conceive? Fertility specialist explains how everyday environmental toxins can impact reproductive health

When discussing fertility challenges, factors such as age, lifestyle, and medical conditions often dominate the conversation. However, environmental exposures may also play a significant role. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Megha Jindal, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility & IVF, Noida, highlighted how everyday exposure to plastics, pollution, and pesticides could gradually impact reproductive health, often without people realising it. (Also read: 'I'm too young for cancer': Jaipur oncologist explains how this mindset can delay diagnosis and affect outcomes )

How environmental exposures may affect fertility

Dr. Jindal discusses how air pollution and environmental chemicals impact fertility. (Freepik)

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“The silent impact of plastics, pollution and pesticides on fertility is that the concern is rarely immediate or visible. These exposures work gradually, through repeated contact with substances that may interfere with hormones, increase oxidative stress and affect egg quality, sperm quality and the reproductive environment,” said Dr Jindal.

She explained that plastics and pesticides are receiving increasing scientific attention because some contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals that may interfere with the body’s hormonal balance.

“Plastics and pesticides are being studied closely because some contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals, which have been associated with poorer semen quality, reduced ovarian reserve, hormonal disruption and less favourable fertility outcomes,” she said.

Dr. Jindal highlights the hidden dangers of plastics and pollution on reproductive health. (Unsplash)

The growing concern around air pollution

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Jindal, air pollution adds another layer of concern for those planning a pregnancy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Jindal, air pollution adds another layer of concern for those planning a pregnancy. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Pollution adds another layer of concern. Fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, has been linked in studies with lower ovarian reserve markers such as AMH and antral follicle count. Every 2 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 exposure was associated with a 7.2% lower antral follicle count. For women living in cities with consistently poor air quality, this is not a small or abstract risk. It is an ongoing exposure with measurable consequences on reproductive potential,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Pollution adds another layer of concern. Fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, has been linked in studies with lower ovarian reserve markers such as AMH and antral follicle count. Every 2 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 exposure was associated with a 7.2% lower antral follicle count. For women living in cities with consistently poor air quality, this is not a small or abstract risk. It is an ongoing exposure with measurable consequences on reproductive potential,” she explained. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} At the same time, she stressed that infertility is rarely caused by a single exposure or isolated event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the same time, she stressed that infertility is rarely caused by a single exposure or isolated event. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This does not mean one plastic container, one polluted commute or occasional pesticide exposure causes infertility. Fertility is complex. The concern is cumulative exposure over the years. Bodies absorb and adapt, but not indefinitely, and not without cost. The slow accumulation of small disruptions to a hormonally sensitive system is what warrants attention, particularly for those already navigating fertility challenges,” said Dr Jindal. Simple steps to reduce exposure {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This does not mean one plastic container, one polluted commute or occasional pesticide exposure causes infertility. Fertility is complex. The concern is cumulative exposure over the years. Bodies absorb and adapt, but not indefinitely, and not without cost. The slow accumulation of small disruptions to a hormonally sensitive system is what warrants attention, particularly for those already navigating fertility challenges,” said Dr Jindal. Simple steps to reduce exposure {{/usCountry}}

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For individuals trying to conceive, Dr Jindal recommends adopting practical habits that may help reduce environmental exposure over time.

“For those planning pregnancy, simple preventive steps matter: avoid heating food in plastic, choose glass or steel where possible, wash produce thoroughly, reduce unnecessary chemical exposure and seek timely fertility evaluation if conception is taking time. These are not high-intensity interventions. They are low-effort, evidence-informed habits that reduce the overall burden on the body over time,” she concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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