Trying to lose belly fat? Fitness coach Devin Physique recommends these 6 foods for better fat loss

While there's no single food that can "destroy" belly fat on its own, certain foods may support fat loss by promoting satiety, improving metabolic health, and reducing overall calorie intake when combined with regular exercise and a balanced diet. Fitness coach Devin Physique, in his July 21 Instagram post, shared six foods he believes can help target stubborn belly fat over time. (Also read: 'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes )

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Here's what he says:

1. Green tea

According to Devin, "EGCG, the active compound in green tea, directly targets visceral fat, the dangerous fat stored around your organs, not just under your skin."

He adds, "Studies show three to four cups daily can increase fat oxidation by up to 17%. Drink it plain. The moment you add sugar, you cancel the effect entirely."

2. Eggs for breakfast

"Protein first thing in the morning blunts your cortisol response," says Devin. He explains that cortisol, often referred to as the stress hormone, has been linked to increased abdominal fat accumulation over time. "Three eggs at breakfast keep cortisol low, keep you full for hours, and provide 18 to 20 grams of complete protein before the day even starts."

3. Apple cider vinegar

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Devin, "One to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before a meal lowers your insulin response to the food you're about to eat." He adds, “Lower insulin means your body stores less of that meal as fat. A 12-week Japanese study showed participants lost measurable visceral fat with no other changes. One tablespoon mixed with water before your two biggest meals is enough.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Devin, "One to two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar before a meal lowers your insulin response to the food you're about to eat." He adds, “Lower insulin means your body stores less of that meal as fat. A 12-week Japanese study showed participants lost measurable visceral fat with no other changes. One tablespoon mixed with water before your two biggest meals is enough.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

4. High-fibre vegetables

"Broccoli, Brussels sprouts, asparagus and spinach feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut that produce short-chain fatty acids," says Devin. He explains, "Those fatty acids directly reduce inflammation and abdominal fat storage over time." He recommends aiming for "at least two fist-sized servings a day."

5. Fatty fish

According to Devin, "Salmon, mackerel and sardines are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids that help lower cortisol levels throughout the day."

He says, "Since cortisol is one of the hormones associated with belly fat storage, keeping it in check is important. Two to three servings a week is enough to make a difference. Wild-caught is preferable whenever possible."

6. Fermented foods

"Kimchi, Greek yogurt, kefir and sauerkraut help build gut bacteria diversity," says Devin. He adds, "Research consistently links a diverse gut microbiome to lower levels of abdominal fat. Your gut bacteria influence how your body processes and stores calories. Feed them well, and your body composition can gradually shift. One serving a day is enough to get started."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.