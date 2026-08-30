Trying to lose weight? Nutritionist who went from 89 to 75 kg shares 7 foods to limit

Losing weight is often less about following extreme diets and more about making sustainable changes to everyday eating habits. Nutritionist Sudiksha, who has documented her own weight-loss journey from 89 kg to 75 kg, has shared a list of foods she recommends limiting when trying to lose fat.

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In an August 26 Instagram post, she highlighted seven common foods and beverages that can contribute to excess calorie intake, bloating or water retention, while also suggesting simpler alternatives. (Also read: ‘Your metabolism isn’t broken’: Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares what science says about weight loss and lifestyle )

1. Sugary drinks

Sugary beverages can add a significant amount of calories without providing much satiety. Sudiksha wrote, “High sugar can lead to fat storage and bloating.” Instead of sugary drinks, she recommends opting for lemon water, coconut water or green tea.

2. White bread

White bread is made from refined flour and may be less filling than higher-fibre alternatives. Sudiksha noted, “Refined carbs can spike hunger fast.” She suggests replacing it with whole wheat bread, multigrain bread or oats.

3. Chips and packaged snacks

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{{^usCountry}} Packaged snacks can be high in sodium, which may contribute to temporary water retention. According to Sudiksha, “High salt can lead to water retention and face bloating.” For a more nutritious snack, she recommends roasted makhana, roasted chana or nuts. 4. Fast food and burgers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Packaged snacks can be high in sodium, which may contribute to temporary water retention. According to Sudiksha, “High salt can lead to water retention and face bloating.” For a more nutritious snack, she recommends roasted makhana, roasted chana or nuts. 4. Fast food and burgers {{/usCountry}}

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Regularly eating calorie-dense fast food can make it harder to maintain a calorie deficit. Sudiksha describes these foods as “high in fat and calories.” Her alternatives include a homemade sandwich, paneer wrap or whole-wheat wrap, which can make it easier to control ingredients and portions.

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5. Ice cream

Ice cream can be high in added sugar and calories, depending on the serving and variety. Sudiksha describes it as a “sugar and dairy cravings combo.” She suggests alternatives such as Greek yoghurt with fruits, a frozen banana smoothie or a small portion of dark chocolate.

6. Alcohol

Alcohol can contribute calories while also affecting hydration and food choices. Sudiksha says it can mean “dehydration, puffiness and bad food choices.” For those looking for a non-alcoholic option, she suggests sparkling water with lemon, infused water or fresh juice without added sugar.

7. Processed meats

Processed meats can contain high levels of sodium, and consuming salty foods may cause temporary water retention. Sudiksha notes, “High sodium can lead to face swelling and bloating.” She recommends alternatives such as eggs, grilled chicken, tofu or paneer, depending on dietary preferences.

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While listing foods to limit, Sudiksha also emphasised that eliminating individual foods is not the key to sustainable fat loss. “Fat loss is mostly about calorie deficit and consistency,” she wrote. She added, “Reduce these foods, move more, sleep better and your body will change.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.