Tusshar Kapoor, in beast mode, is serving us the perfect midweek fitness inspo

Tusshar Kapoor is back to his favourite place – the gym. The actor is an absolute fitness enthusiast and loves to work out in the gym. Tusshar swears by high intensity workouts and is often spotted working out in beast mode in the gym. Tusshar also keeps sharing snippets of his workout routine on his Instagram profile with the intention of motivation his fans to start taking their workouts seriously.

Tusshar, on Wednesday, drove our midweek blues away with a short video of himself, fresh from the gym. Tusshar, in the video, can be seen working out in beast mode, and it is giving us all the necessary inspo we need to grab our gym shoes and run to the gym. The video was originally shared by his gym's Instagram profile which was reshared by Tusshar on his Instagram stories.

In the video, Tusshar can be seen running and reaching one end of the stretch of his gym. Then, he can be seen lying down in the pushup position and touching his face to the ground, before getting up swiftly and touching his hands together and running back to the initial point where he started from. Then, he can be seen repeating the same workout routine again. Dressed in a blue tee shirt and a pair of grey gym trousers, Tusshar can be seen engrossed in the fitness routine. Take a look at the snippets of his exercise routine here:

Instagram story of Tusshar Kapoor. (Instagram/@tusshark89)

The workout routine, as performed by Tusshar in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Pushups help in strengthening the upper body, lower back and the core muscles. They also help in developing the triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders. Running, on the other hand, helps in strengthening the bones and the muscles. It also helps in developing cardiovascular fitness and shedding the extra kilos from the body.