For Tusshar Kapoor, Saturdays look like this…

Tusshar Kapoor is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, when not playing characters for the screen, is often spotted in his gym working out in beast mode. Tusshar Kapoor also keeps sharing snippets of his gym diaries on his Instagram profile to try and motivate his fans to take up workouts seriously.

For Tusshar Kapoor, weekends are not about just chilling. He spends his weekends working out in animal mode and loves while he's at it. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and the slew of pictures and videos on his Instagram profile stands witness to it all.

On Saturday, Tusshar gave a sneak peek of what his Saturdays look like and we are in awe of his dedication towards his fitness routine. Tusshar shared a set of videos on his Instagram profile where he can be seen working out with full concentration.

In the video, Tusshar can be seen doing a workout with battle ropes. Dressed in a yellow tee shirt and a pair of black gym trousers, Tusshar can be seen vigorously moving the battle ropes and working on his arm muscles. In the later part of the video, he can be seen doing jumps with both feet on both sides of the rope and working on his abdominal and leg muscles. In the other video, Tusshar can be seen jumping across a plank of sorts and running back to the initial point after one round and repeating the same process all over again. “Saturdays be like,” she wrote in the caption.

A few weeks back, Tusshar shared a picture of himself caught in middle of acing the plank position. “Back to basics...at war with metabolic menopause. Age is only a number,” he wrote. +

The battle rope workouts, as performed by Tusshar in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. They help in sculpting the muscles and thereby increase the mobility of the body. They also help in shedding the extra fat.

