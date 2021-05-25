Tusshar Kapoor says he ‘forcefully’ did a few films in the beginning: ‘I used to feel bad to say no’

Tusshar Kapoor, who made his debut with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai in 2001, has completed two decades in Bollywood. While reflecting upon his career in a new interview, he admitted to doing a few films ‘forcefully’ in the beginning.

After Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, Tusshar appeared in a number of box office duds, including Jeena Sirf Merre Liye, Yeh Dil and Gayab. He later found success with films such as Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Golmaal and Shootout at Lokhandwala.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Tusshar said that he learned everything about films on the job. “I don't have any regrets. Maybe I should have not done a couple of films in the beginning. In the beginning, I had done a few films forcefully. I should have realised that it is okay to say no to a film. I used to feel bad to say no. I should have put my foot down in some ways in the beginning. Those are the only regrets.”

Tusshar also regretted not marketing himself better. “Maybe I should have done more promotion at the beginning of my career. I was not so good with marketing. I used to shy away from the media initially which I should not have done. There were lots of opportunities back then. I used to say no to everything. I used to say ‘no, I do not want to come in front of the media’. But gradually, I started appearing for film promotions. So, probably I should have done more PR at the beginning of my career,” he said.

Tusshar’s last Bollywood release was Golmaal Again in 2017, although he made a special appearance in the Aankh Marey song from Simmba the following year. In 2019, he made his digital debut with the ALTBalaji series Booo Sabki Phategi, in which he starred alongside Mallika Sherawat. Last year, he ventured into production with Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmii.

