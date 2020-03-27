Tusshar Kapoor on why he chose surrogacy over adoption: ‘Entire world is having biological children, why can’t I?’

bollywood

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has been enjoying daddy duties since he welcomed a son, Laksshya, through surrogacy in 2016. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, he opened up about his decision to become a single father and why he opted for surrogacy instead of adoption.

When Kareena asked Tusshar why he did not adopt a child, he said, “Mujhe apna bachcha chahiye tha (I wanted a biological child). Maybe I will adopt in the future, you never know. Never say never to anything. If people who get married and have stereotypical families would like to have their own kids, why can’t I, as a single parent?”

“Pata nahi yeh kyun hota hai ki agar aap single ho aur aap apna bachcha chahte ho, toh log bolte hai, ‘Aap adopt kyun nahi kar lete?’ Arre, poori duniya khud ke bachche paida kar rahi hai, hum kyun nahi kar sakte (I don’t know why it happens that if you are single and you want a child of your own, people say, ‘Why don’t you adopt?’ When the entire world is having biological children, why can’t we)?” the actor added.

Tusshar also opened up about the moment he knew that he was ready to have a child. He said that after he turned 35, his paternal instincts were very strong and he gave it some serious thought. He felt that marriage could wait till later but fatherhood could not.

“I was getting a little nervous because my energy is high right now and I can have a child. After 15-20 years, when I turn 50, I won’t be able to play with my child the way I can now. So, I have to think about this fast. I was quite excited but then, the nervousness kicked in. It took me a month or two to actually start the process,” he said.

Tusshar’s sister and producer Ekta Kapoor is also a single parent to a son, Ravie, born through surrogacy in January 2019.

