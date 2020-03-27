Isha Koppikar, dropped from Don 2, disses the film: ‘It didn’t do well in any case’

bollywood

Actor Isha Koppikar, who played a pivotal role in Don, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, has dissed the film’s sequel, in which she didn’t have a role. The film had Shah Ruh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in lead.

Asked why she wasn’t a part of Don 2, which made almost double the money of the first film, she told Zoom, “I don’t know even I was expecting (to be a part of the sequel) but I don’t know what happened. They changed the entire...you know...it didn’t do very well in any case.” While the first film made a little over Rs 106 crore worldwide, while the second film made more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. Both movies have been directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Asked if she could appear in Don 3, Isha said, “Ya, ya let me go check with him tell him (Farhan) you know what my fans want me in Don 3, so you better have me in.”

Don 3 has long been discussed, and talks intensified once again after the failure of Shah Rukh’s last film, Zero. It was reported that the actor was looking for a safe bet as a way to get back on his feet, and that Don 3 would be his next film. But there has been no official confirmation about the project.

An Asian Age report quoted a source as saying, “Farhan Akhtar has no script, not even an idea for a plot to do another film. He’s busy with his acting and music career. He hasn’t directed any film for the last nine years. His last directorial was Don 2 in 2011. It looks like the Don series is dead.”

