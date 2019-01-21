Has Shah Rukh Khan left Rakesh Sharma biopic for Don 3? Producer’s cryptic tweet leaves fans wondering

After the failure of his last film, Zero, it is only logical to expect actor Shah Rukh Khan to be extra careful with what he chooses as his next project. Several reports confirmed that after Zero, Shah Rukh had chosen Rakesh Sharma’s biopic, titled Saare Jahaan Se Acchha, as his next film, although no confirmed announcements were made. However, new reports suggest that he may have left it for another, more familiar project.

A report in Peeping Moon suggests that Shah Rukh has left Saare Jahaan Se Acchha for Don 3. The report says Shah Rukh took the decision as he doesn’t want to do another ‘space film’ after Zero. He also no longer wants to experiment with his films and wants to pick roles that the audience is comfortable seeing him in.

Sources have confirmed to CineBlitz that Don 3 finally has a title, Don: The Final Chapter. The film is expected to start shooting later this year.

But perhaps the biggest evidence of the switch is a tweet by film producer Ronnie Screwvala. He sent out a cryptic tweet on Sunday, about sticking to risky decisions. “Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT,” he wrote in the tweet.

Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT. — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) January 19, 2019

Several fans wondered if the tweet was intended for Shah Rukh and the Rakesh Sharma biopic. While many thought it was a right decision on SRK’s part to leave the film, others suggested Sushant Singh Rajput as a viable replacement for the movie. “Haha this tweet is more of taunt on @iamsrk for opting out of #SJSA at the very last minute ... Though i also feel this is a horrible decision but consecutive failurse esp #zero have Shaken him up,” wrote a Twitter user. “Bhai ab Kitna risk le aur nai Chahiye Bhai Sushant ko lelo yahan space vagera nai chlata hai yahan bakwas hi pasand hai (How much more risks do you want to take? We don’t want it anymore. Take Sushant. Space movies don’t work here. People only love nonsense),” wrote another.

The biopic was earlier offered to Aamir Khan, who passed the offer on to Shah Rukh. Aamir said the film’s script is wonderful and he was really looking forward to working in the film. “It is a great script. ‘Salute’ (the film’s previous title) is a wonderful script and I am a big fan of Rakesh (Sharma). It’s a wonderful story and I feel sad that I was not able to do it, which is why I called up Shah Rukh and told him it was a wonderful story and he should hear it. I am glad he liked it. All my best wishes for the project,” the actor said. Aamir will reportedly be seen in a new adaptation of Mahabharata instead. It is being developed as a seven-part web series. The actor will be flying to the USA to work on the script and other technicalities of the big budget epic.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 16:26 IST