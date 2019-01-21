Katrina Kaif looks stunning in a saree as she takes lunch break with team Bharat on sets. See pics

Actor Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for her upcoming film Bharat with Salman Khan and the actor took to Instagram to post a picture from the film’s set. In the picture, we see Sunil Grover, Katrina and other team members seated for lunch.

Katrina is seen in a pretty yellow saree paired with a sea blue blouse and her hair is tied in a messy bun. From the few stills we have seen of Bharat so far, Katrina’s look appears to be different and interesting. Katrina captioned the picture ‘Lunch Break’ in Hindi with #Bharat. Salman Khan is, however, missing in the picture. Katrina, also followed this post with another one, in which she posed alongside a woman taller woman.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat has been shot at multiple locations including Dubai and Delhi. The film also stars Disha Patani in an important role. She plays a trapeze artiste of a circus troupe. According to reports, Bharat is based on the popular Korean film, An Ode to my Father.

In an interview to Filmfare, the director revealed that it was Salman who brought the script to him and said, “Though I loved the script, I told him, ‘Bhai, I’m not good at adaptations because till the time I don’t write my own stuff, I don’t know whether I’ll be able to direct it well.”

Speaking of the project, he had also revealed that the film will document India over a span of 70 years, and it will also include major historic events such as the Partition. One of the stills in the film is of Salman and Katrina standing at the Wagah Border in front of closed gates.

Salman Khan’s film is slated to release on Eid 2019.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 13:56 IST