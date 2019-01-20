Shah Rukh Khan takes son AbRam out for lunch, Deepika Padukone looks radiant at the airport. See pics

After tying the knot with actor Ranveer Singh last year, actor Deepika Padukone has returned to her professional commitments with Chhapaak. The actor was recently spotted in a black and white look at the airport. She looked stunning in the semi-formal look and was all smiles for the paparaazi.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan took out time to from his busy schedule and was spotted at a suburban Mumbai restaurant with son AbRam. He is prepping for the Rakesh Sharma biopic these days.

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the promotions of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai. Besides sister Rangoli and nephew Prithviraj, actor Ankita Lokhande and other cast members were a part of the screening. Singer Shankar Mahadevan, actor Raveena Tandon, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and director couple Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary and Nitesh Tiwari also attended the screening of the film.

As actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan also gear up to return to work, son Taimur was seen enjoying a horse ride at a city park in Bandra. The little one even sported a tiny cowboy hat as he went on with his horseriding lessons.

Actor Tiger Shroff was also spotted dining with rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani. The latter looked lovely in a pink summer dress as she stepped out of a restaurant. Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar too was spotted on a lunch outing with his entire family.

Actor Alia Bhatt is all set to begin the promotions of her upcoming film Gully Boy and was spotted at a salon. She looked pretty in a colourful kurta and palazzo pants.

A few more Bollywood stars including Govinda with wife Sunita Ahuja and actor Namrata Shirodkar with kids were spotted at the Mumbai airport this weekend.

First Published: Jan 20, 2019 19:47 IST