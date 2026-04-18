UK nutritionist warns 'wearing AirPods is slowly frying your brain'; shares hacks to reduce harm and what to use instead

A UK nutritionist has sparked a debate regarding the long-term safety of wireless earbuds, saying the constant proximity of Bluetooth devices to the skull is 'slowly frying your brain'. Zib Atkins took to Instagram on April 12 to demonstrate what he described as a significant health risk posed by electromagnetic fields (EMF). Also read | UK nutritionist warns iPhone17 users: 'Don't ignore these 3 things to protect your health'

Zib Atkins highlights the dangers of EMF radiation from wireless earbuds. (Freepik)

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Using an EMF meter to compare ambient radiation to that of active AirPods, he warned his followers: "Wearing AirPods is slowly frying your brain. If you don't believe me, watch this. I'm going to show you what you can do to reduce the heart rate... now you see with Bluetooth headphones there, the number is really high, and that kind of radiation is going straight into your brain every time you’re using these kinds of headphones."

The biological 'repetition' risk

While regulatory bodies often focus on the immediate heat generated by devices, Zib argued that the true danger lies in the cumulative effect of low-level exposure. "Most people think exposure is about intensity. But in biology, it is often about repetition," Zib shared, adding, "Small signals, repeated thousands of times a day, can start to shape how cells behave. Especially when they are close to sensitive tissue like the brain."

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{{^usCountry}} Zib further explained the vulnerability of the human head to these signals: “Your brain is not just electrical. It is electrochemical. Meaning tiny changes in signalling, ion flow, and oxidative balance can compound over time. Not enough to notice in a day. But enough to matter over the years.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zib further explained the vulnerability of the human head to these signals: “Your brain is not just electrical. It is electrochemical. Meaning tiny changes in signalling, ion flow, and oxidative balance can compound over time. Not enough to notice in a day. But enough to matter over the years.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A 'grade 2B carcinogen' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 'grade 2B carcinogen' {{/usCountry}}

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The nutritionist noted that concerns about radiofrequency (RF) radiation are not a modern fringe theory. "This kind of radio frequency has actually been listed as a grade 2b carcinogen since 2011," Zib noted, referring to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classification.

He alleged that economic interests have delayed stricter regulations, stating, "Leading scientists have lobbied for the rules on EMF exposure to be tightened up. But you know, money speaks louder sometimes."

Addressing critics who argue that existing research relies too heavily on animal models, Zib highlighted specific physiological concerns:

⦿ DNA damage: Potential for structural changes in genetic material.

⦿ Oxidative stress: An imbalance that can lead to cell and tissue damage.

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⦿ Blood-brain barrier: "Increased permeability... which increases the risk of toxins entering our brains," he said.

"If these kinds of things happen in animals, what are the chances that they're not happening to some degree in us?" Zib asked.

Zib Atkins suggests alternatives like wired tech and shielding devices to reduce risks. (Freepik)

How to reduce exposure

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For those concerned about the long-term 'electrochemical' impact, Zib provided a three-step harm-reduction protocol:

⦿ Switch to wired tech: "Get rid of these kinds of headphones and go back to some corded style or even better, air tubes," he shared.

⦿ The distance rule: "Whenever you’re using your phone or on a call, keep it away from your body because the intensity of those EMFs drops off dramatically with distance," he added.

⦿ Use shielding technology: For those 'insistent on using' wireless tech, Zib recommends specialised EMF-reducing stickers. "I don’t use AirPods at all, but if I did, I would definitely use these kinds of stickers... they’ve been shown in lab tests to reduce [intensity] by over 80 percent," he said.

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Zib concluded with a call for a shift in how consumers view their daily tech habits: "Instead of asking ‘Is this dangerous right now?’ A better question is ‘What does this do if I repeat it every day for the next 10 years?’"

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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