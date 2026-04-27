UK surgeon explains the benefits of starting meals with bitter compounds: ‘Helps prime digestion…’

Starting the meal with something bitter is customary in many Indian cuisines. It is a tradition that is almost religiously maintained by adults and despised by children. However, according to Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, the habit is actually approved by science.

Arugula is a perfect bitter starter for meals, shares Dr Rajan.(Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 26, Dr Rajan explained how having bitter foods ahead of or at the beginning of meals helps the digestive system to better tackle the food that follows.

How do bitter foods aid digestion?

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{{^usCountry}} While bitter is an arguably unpopular taste, its receptors are present throughout the digestive tract, which helps the different parts better prepared to get to work, shared Dr Rajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While bitter is an arguably unpopular taste, its receptors are present throughout the digestive tract, which helps the different parts better prepared to get to work, shared Dr Rajan. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In his words, “If you eat bitter compounds with or before your meals, you could actually improve your digestion. You have bitter taste receptors not just on your tongue, but throughout your digestive tract, your stomach, your small intestine, your pancreas, and even your colon. These are called TAS2R receptors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his words, “If you eat bitter compounds with or before your meals, you could actually improve your digestion. You have bitter taste receptors not just on your tongue, but throughout your digestive tract, your stomach, your small intestine, your pancreas, and even your colon. These are called TAS2R receptors.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bitter compounds activate the receptors to ramp up digestion. The effects are seen in various organs, as Dr Rajan elaborated: “Your stomach increases gastric acid secretion. Your gallbladder contracts and releases bile to help the digestion of fats. Your pancreas releases more digestive enzymes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bitter compounds activate the receptors to ramp up digestion. The effects are seen in various organs, as Dr Rajan elaborated: “Your stomach increases gastric acid secretion. Your gallbladder contracts and releases bile to help the digestion of fats. Your pancreas releases more digestive enzymes.” {{/usCountry}}

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There are other ways in which bitter compounds prime the gut and make it ready to process food. That includes stimulating gut motility and triggering the release of hormones like CCK and GLP-1, which regulate satiety.

“Studies show that bitter compounds can improve symptoms of digestion and even help with bloating. And they can even support your microbiome,” stated the surgeon. “Some bitter plant compounds act as prebiotics and feed beneficial bacteria. The bitter receptors in your gut communicate with the immune system and help to maintain a normal intestinal barrier function.”

Examples of bitter compounds to add to the diet

When it comes to picking the right bitter compounds to add to the regular diet, we are far from lacking in options. There are classic bitter greens like arugula and radicchio, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and Brussels sprouts, and even herbs like ginger and turmeric.

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However, it is not limited to vegetables and herbs. Dark chocolate with at least 85% cacao can also serve as a healthy, bitter starter for meals, much like coffee and green tea.

“The key is eating them regularly, either before or at the start of your meal, so it can really help to prime your digestion,” noted Dr Rajan.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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