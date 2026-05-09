UK surgeon explains the effects of eating too much protein and not enough fibre: ‘Don't want that happening too often'

Protein is one of the most important macronutrients that the body needs. However, it is definitely not the only one that one needs to focus on. Loading up on protein while not consuming sufficient fibre can actually have negative effects on gut health, according to Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator. Taking to Instagram on May 8, he elaborated on the subject.

Protein and fibre should go hand in hand in a healthy diet. (Unsplash)

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What happens when one eats excess protein?

Proteins are made up of amino acids. When one eats excess protein, the extra, mostly undigested, amino acids reach the large intestine, where they undergo fermentation. This is not beneficial for gut health.

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{{^usCountry}} As Dr Rajan explained, “When you eat protein, most of it gets absorbed in your small intestine. But when your protein intake is very high, especially from animal sources, excess amino acids enter the large intestine undigested, and your gut bacteria ferment them.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Dr Rajan explained, “When you eat protein, most of it gets absorbed in your small intestine. But when your protein intake is very high, especially from animal sources, excess amino acids enter the large intestine undigested, and your gut bacteria ferment them.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The process is called proteolytic fermentation, and it produces metabolites like ammonia, hydrogen sulfide and phenols like priol. “These compounds in excess can impact the gut barrier, and repeated exposure over time can cause low-grade inflammation, which can change the cells lining the colon, and you don't want that happening too often,” cautioned Dr Rajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The process is called proteolytic fermentation, and it produces metabolites like ammonia, hydrogen sulfide and phenols like priol. “These compounds in excess can impact the gut barrier, and repeated exposure over time can cause low-grade inflammation, which can change the cells lining the colon, and you don't want that happening too often,” cautioned Dr Rajan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Diets that are loaded with animal protein, particularly those that have saturated fat, can also increase bile flow into the gut. The gut bacteria then convert the primary bile acids to secondary bile acids, which is again not good for health, shared the surgeon. How does eating more fibre help? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Diets that are loaded with animal protein, particularly those that have saturated fat, can also increase bile flow into the gut. The gut bacteria then convert the primary bile acids to secondary bile acids, which is again not good for health, shared the surgeon. How does eating more fibre help? {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Rajan, fibre is what makes the consumption of excess protein safer.

“When fibre is present and being fermented, your gut bacteria produce short-chain fatty acids, which actually lower the gut pH and suppress protein fermentation. Fibre essentially competes against protein for bacterial attention and wins,” he explained. Thus, the issue is not eating too much protein; it is not balancing protein with sufficient fibre.

“You don't have to cut out meat, but just consider subbing in the occasional plant-forward protein sources. Beans, lentils, edamame, split peas,” shared Dr Rajan. “Feel free to protein-max, but make sure you fibre-max at the same time.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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