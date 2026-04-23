UK surgeon explains why yawning often results in a sudden improvement in hearing

Yawning is a reflex action that not many of us think much about. However, its cause and effects are more than just a symptom of feeling sleepy. One of the less recognised effects of yawning is the sudden improvement in one’s hearing abilities right afterwards.

Yawning temporarily improves our hearing by resetting the pressure in the middle ear, shares Dr Rajan. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 22, Dr Karan Rajan, a UK-based surgeon and health content creator, shared that the improved hearing sensation is not imaginary, and explained why that happens.

Effect of yawning on the auditory system

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Rajan, yawning resets the air pressure inside the eustachian tube and allows the eardrums to vibrate more effectively, thus leading us to better pick up auditory stimuli. The eustachian tube connects the middle ear to the throat and is normally closed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Rajan, yawning resets the air pressure inside the eustachian tube and allows the eardrums to vibrate more effectively, thus leading us to better pick up auditory stimuli. The eustachian tube connects the middle ear to the throat and is normally closed. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} In Dr Rajan’s words, “When you yawn, the forceful jaw stretch opens (the eustachian tube) up and equalises the pressure between your middle ear and the air around you. This restores your eardrum's ability to move freely, which is why sound feels crisper afterwards. Your ears just needed a pressure reset.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Dr Rajan’s words, “When you yawn, the forceful jaw stretch opens (the eustachian tube) up and equalises the pressure between your middle ear and the air around you. This restores your eardrum's ability to move freely, which is why sound feels crisper afterwards. Your ears just needed a pressure reset.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Yawning also affects the muscles in the middle ear, observed Dr Rajan, stating, “At the same time, yawning contracts two tiny muscles in your middle ear, the tensor tympani and stapedius. These muscles tense the bones that transmit sound and briefly dampen what you hear. But once they relax, your eardrums are perfectly positioned to pick up sound again, and your hearing feels clearer.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yawning also affects the muscles in the middle ear, observed Dr Rajan, stating, “At the same time, yawning contracts two tiny muscles in your middle ear, the tensor tympani and stapedius. These muscles tense the bones that transmit sound and briefly dampen what you hear. But once they relax, your eardrums are perfectly positioned to pick up sound again, and your hearing feels clearer.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the surgeon, this is the same reason why the ears pop on a plane. However, the reason why yawning hits different is that it increases the blood flow to the brain at the same time. This allows the performance of the auditory system to be temporarily boosted at the same time that pressure is getting equalised.

Yawning as an acoustic defence reflex

Dr Rajan believes that yawning can also be an acoustic defence reflex, since the middle ear muscles that are worked during yawning not just reset tension, but also protect the cochlea from low-frequency noises generated by the body itself, such as jaw grinding and one’s own voice.

“It's why babies under 4 to 6 months don't have this reflex yet. Their operating systems are still loaded,” explained the surgeon.

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“Swallowing and chewing also trigger the same eustachian tube opening. If you need to yawn constantly to clear your ears, or if one ear pops and the other doesn't, that could signal eustachian tube dysfunction from allergies, acid reflux, or sinus issues,” he added. “And it's worth getting checked by an ENT before it becomes a bigger problem.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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