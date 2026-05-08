Using setting spray to lock makeup? Doctor shares what may happen if you inhale: ‘Some sprays can damage lung tissue…’

For your makeup to last longer, using setting spray becomes the final step in the beauty routine, helping lock in products so they do not smudge, fade or make the makeup appear cakey. It involves spraying a fine mist over the face after the makeup is complete. While the spray is usually held at a distance from the face, some amount may still be unintentionally inhaled through the nose and mouth. Because of this, doubts naturally arise whether repeated accidental inhalation may pose any significant health danger and what precautions people should take while using it.ALSO READ: Summer heat melting your makeup? Dermatologist shares top sweat-resistant makeup tips

Setting spray is used at the end of makeup routine so that the products stay intact. (Picture credit: Freepik)

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To better understand the possible impact of makeup setting spray on lung health and how to use them safely, we spoke to Dr Vikas Maurya, senior director and head, respiratory medicine and respiratory critical care at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, who explained the possible respiratory-related concerns linked to aerosol cosmetics and the precautions one should follow.

He broke down the components of setting spray, explaining that they contain fine particles and gases that people may unintentionally inhale during use. He also cautioned that aerosol cosmetics do actually enter the respiratory tract and even reach deeper parts of the lungs, depending on the particular size. So, let's further examine what setting sprays contain and what happens when these substances are inhaled, and if there are any signs which may indicate adverse health impact.

What is inside the setting spray?

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{{^usCountry}} While the material inside is marketed for improving makeup longevity, its ingredients may not be entirely harmless from a respiratory health perspective. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the material inside is marketed for improving makeup longevity, its ingredients may not be entirely harmless from a respiratory health perspective. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Setting sprays contain volatile organic compounds (VOC) such as alcohols, fragrances, and solvents. Indoor VOC levels, such as inside a room where makeup is sprayed, can be up to five to ten times higher than outdoor air," he elaborated. What may happen to you if you inhale setting spray: Side effects and more {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Setting sprays contain volatile organic compounds (VOC) such as alcohols, fragrances, and solvents. Indoor VOC levels, such as inside a room where makeup is sprayed, can be up to five to ten times higher than outdoor air," he elaborated. What may happen to you if you inhale setting spray: Side effects and more {{/usCountry}}

If you are feeling slightly dizzy after using a setting spray, please visit a doctor. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

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Here are some of the side effects one may experience if they directly inhale setting spray, according to Dr Maurya:

Can cause breathlessness, headaches, or dizziness

Can irritate the nose, throat, and lungs

Can trigger asthma

“Some sprays can damage lung tissue and can cause infections. With long-term exposure, they may affect the lungs, reduce lung function and even impact other organs too," he said, spotlighting the dreadful risks associated with repeated inhalation exposure, including tissue damage and respiratory complications.

Who should be more careful?

Next, we asked which vulnerable groups may be more affected by setting sprays. The doctor flagged concerns for:

Asthma patients

Allergy-prone individuals

People with sinus or chronic cough

Children and the elderly

Symptoms like wheezing and breathlessness can worsen after using spray cosmetics in such individuals.

Should one stop using it completely?

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The instinct may be to stop using setting spray altogether, but the doctor believed complete avoidance is a bit unnecessary. He ruled out, saying that they are not dangerous if used correctly and occasionally.

But he did share an important concern that everyone should note: "Regular and careless use is not advisable, especially in polluted environments."

Often, setting spray may feel like a very mandatory final step after makeup application, but from a respiratory health perspective, it is best to moderate its use rather than rely on it excessively, particularly in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces.

How to use it safely

While there is no need to panic or completely stop using setting sprays, an adjustment in application and frequency can help. Here are some of the tips from the doctor:

Use occasionally and avoid overuse.

Always spray in a well-ventilated area with open windows or airflow.

Hold the bottle at least 20 to 30 centimetres away from the face.

Close your eyes and avoid deep inhalation while spraying.

Prefer pump sprays over aerosol cans.

Choose low-fragrance or low-VOC products.

Avoid using in small enclosed rooms such as bathrooms.

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The problem becomes even more relevant when viewed in the context of everyday environmental exposure. In a polluted urban setting, the lungs are already constantly dealing with harmful particles in the air, and on top of that, the repeated use of cosmetic aerosol may further worsen the situation.

“In cities with high pollution, there is already exposure to traffic pollution, dust, and smog. Adding frequent cosmetic sprays increases the total inhalation load,” the doctor said, firmly cautioning.

Which symptoms should you take seriously?

We then inquired about which symptoms should be treated as warning signs. To which the doctor elaborated, "If there is coughing, throat irritation, or breathlessness after use, it suggests the lungs are reacting.” He advised that such symptoms should not be ignored, especially if they persist or worsen over time. In such cases, you should go see a medical expert instead of leaving these symptoms unaddressed for long.

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When can setting spray become risky then? To sum it up, repeated inhalation of chemical mist, especially in a polluted environment, can affect respiratory health. However, careful and limited use can help reduce the risk.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

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