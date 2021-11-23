Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vidya Malavade demonstrates the 'fastest way to tripod headstand' in phases
Vidya Malavade demonstrates the 'fastest way to tripod headstand’ in phases

Vidya shared a slew of pictures of herself performing the headstand on her Instagram profile. She also, in step-by-step pictures, demonstrated how the headstand is to be performed without running the risk of causing injuries to the body.
Vidya Malavade demonstrates the 'fastest way to tripod headstand’ in phases(Instagram/@vidyamalavade)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 04:27 PM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Vidya Malavade is a fitness enthusiast. The actor is often spotted on Instagram, sharing snippets of her fitness diaries and also noting the steps of the exercise that are to be performed. Vidya ensures to guide her Instagram family on how to perform the fitness routine, with the intention of motivating them to take up working out seriously. On Monday, Vidya kickstarted the week on a high note by acing the headstand to perfection.

Vidya shared a slew of pictures of herself performing the headstand on her Instagram profile. She also, in step-by-step pictures, demonstrated how the headstand is to be performed without running the risk of causing injuries to the body.

In the first picture, Vidya can be seen performing the headstand. Dressed in a blue tank top and a blue pair of gym trousers, Vidya can be seen balancing her body on her head and two palms, with the rest of the body straight up in the air. In the rest of the pictures, she showed us how to do the tripod headstand in less time.

"Fastest way to tripod headstand. The 5 Phases! Just Flailing your legs up will take forever too much energy and possible injury," she captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

A few weeks back, Vidya shared a video of herself taking up multiple yoga asanas. She started with a Sirsasana variation and then performed the Bakasana and then ended her routine with Cobras. Take a look:

Coming back to Vidya's tripod headstand – the exercise comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the core, back, neck, shoulders and arms. It also helps in developing the spine and relaxing the mind. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Sirsasana also helps in easing the pressure off the back.

