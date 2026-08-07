Vitamin C to omega-3: Here's why every beginner should try these 8 supplements

Are you feeling tired all the time, have trouble focusing, or catch colds often? You're not alone. Many of us lead busy lives and don't get enough nutrients in our diets. This can leave our bodies short on important vitamins and minerals. Over time, this may hurt our immunity, mood, energy, and overall health. Adding vitamins and supplements to your daily routine can help you stay healthy in the long run. It’s an easy step toward better living. This guide lists top-rated supplements based on Amazon reviews to help you make good choices. Always talk to your healthcare provider before starting any supplement to find out what’s best for you.

8 best supplements for overall health

8 Surprising Supplements Every Beginner Needs (Adobe Stock)

By Tavishi Dogra Tavishi Dogra is a Deputy Chief Content Producer, Health & Wellness, at Hindustan Times. She has over 9 years of experience writing about fitness, nutrition, and mental well-being, translating medical research and expert insights into practical advice readers can trust.



Career journey and experience

Tavishi began her health journalism journey in 2017, and has since reported for RSTV, Financial Express, Jagran, HT Media Labs and Zee. She joined Hindustan Times to simplify wellness subjects by cutting through jargon.



From decoding health trends and interviewing doctors to testing fitness routines herself, Tavishi always approaches content with one filter: “Will this help someone make a better decision today?”



Subject expertise

With 9+ years tracking India’s health conversations, Tavishi knows the gap between clinical advice and daily life. She knows fads from fundamentals and curates science-backed, expert-recommended solutions.



In fitness, she breaks down bodyweight training, recovery, and posture fixes for desk-bound readers. In nutrition, she translates guidelines into affordable, desi meal tweaks. In mental well-being, she focuses on stigma-free, actionable tools — all backed by research, expert input, and lived context.



Education and professional background

Tavishi holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and began her career reporting on public affairs for broadcast. Those early years in policy and TV shaped how she writes today: fast, factual, and human-first.



Editorial Philosophy

I write with one single goal: To simplify health in a world full of noise by finding what’s actually doable, safe, and evidence-based for my readers. I test claims against research and user experiences. When all else fails, I speak to the expert who sees 50 patients a day, not the one with the most followers. Read more Read less

Good nutrition can improve daily performance, boost your immune system, and help with overall balance. However, it is important to get professional advice to ensure safety and effectiveness, especially if you are on medication.

1. Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 is important for strong bones, absorbing calcium, boosting immunity, and regulating mood. Not getting enough Vitamin D3 can lead to weak bones, tiredness, and a lower immune system. The best sources are sunlight and your diet.

Carbamide Forte Vitamin D3 10,000 IU chewable tablets help support strong bones, boost your immune health, and improve your mood. They come in a tasty orange flavour, making them easy to take every day. These tablets are great for both men and women and help fix common Vitamin D deficiencies, especially for those who get little sun. They ensure you get enough Vitamin D3 for your overall health and energy.

2. Omega-3

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Omega-3 fish oil is good for your heart and helps reduce inflammation. It boosts brain function and improves joint flexibility. It also supports your skin, eyes, and mood, making it an important nutrient for overall health.

WOW Life Science omega-3 fish oil provides 1300 mg per serving, including 550 mg of EPA and 350 mg of DHA. These nutrients help support heart health, brain function, and manage inflammation. The product is mercury-free and easy on the stomach, making it suitable for keto diets. This high-quality supplement helps your body absorb essential omega-3 fatty acids, promoting overall wellness and brain and heart health.

3. Magnesium glycinate

Magnesium glycinate helps you relax, sleep better, and feel less anxious. It supports muscle recovery, strengthens bones, and helps nerve function. It is easy on the stomach, making it a good form of magnesium for your body to use.

HealthyHey Nutrition magnesium glycinate comes in 90 vegetable capsules. It provides easily absorbed magnesium that helps with nerve and muscle function, reduces cramps, and improves sleep quality. Magnesium is important for over 300 body processes and supports bone health and overall well-being. This vegan, non-GMO supplement is perfect for people with low magnesium intake. It helps maintain energy, relaxation, and a healthy balance every day.

4. Probiotics + prebiotics

Probiotics and prebiotics work together to support gut health and improve digestion. They help balance the microbiome, enhance nutrient absorption, and may reduce inflammation. These benefits promote overall wellness and long-term vitality.

Wellbeing Nutrition daily probiotics + prebiotics provides 18 billion CFU from six probiotic strains. It includes organic prebiotic fibre from chicory root and apple pomace. This fizzy supplement helps keep your gut healthy by improving digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. It is gentle on the stomach and sweetened naturally with stevia, making it a pleasing alternative to traditional pills.

5. Multivitamin

Multivitamins help ensure you get essential nutrients that might be missing from your diet. They support energy, immune function, bone strength, and overall health. Taking them daily promotes balance and wellness.

GNC Women’s One Daily multivitamin includes 32 key ingredients, like Vitamin C, Biotin, Collagen, and antioxidants. These help support immunity, energy, and overall wellness. This multivitamin promotes healthy skin, hair, nails, and eye health. It is perfect for women who want an easy daily supplement to fill nutritional gaps, maintain energy, and enhance beauty and wellness from within.

6. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is important for making red blood cells and DNA, and for keeping your nerves healthy. It helps you produce energy, supports brain function, and prevents anaemia, which is crucial for your overall health and well-being.

Miduty Vitamin B12 Active Methylcobalamin provides essential B vitamins, including B6, B9, and B12. These vitamins help boost your energy, mood, brain function, and nerve health. The chewable tablets are easy to take every day. They are perfect for people who feel tired or have low energy. Take them with meals to improve your vitality, enhance your thinking, and support your overall health naturally and effectively.

7. Vitamin C

Vitamin C supplements can help your immune system, support healthy skin by helping collagen production, and speed up wound healing. They are also strong antioxidants. These supplements improve iron absorption, lower oxidative stress, and promote overall health in your cells and blood vessels.

INLIFE natural vitamin C amla extract combines powerful amla antioxidants with natural Vitamin C to boost immunity, overall health, and skin wellness. Each vegetarian capsule helps reduce oxidative stress, increases energy, and protects cells. Taking this supplement regularly helps you stay healthy, strengthen your body’s defence system, and support long-term health naturally and effectively.

8. Zinc

Zinc supplements help support your immune system, heal wounds, and maintain healthy skin. They also promote growth, reproduction, and hormone balance. Additionally, zinc boosts enzyme function, improves taste perception, and enhances your body's ability to fight infections and reduce inflammation.

Vlado’s Himalayan Organics zinc citrate provides important zinc for your immune system, helps wounds heal, and supports a healthy metabolism. It has antioxidants that protect your body from damage and promote overall health. Each vegetarian capsule improves iron absorption and helps your body function well, making it an easy way to get enough zinc for your health and energy every day.

To take charge of your health, make informed choices. Add important vitamins and supplements to your daily routine only after talking to your doctor. Small, consistent steps can improve your immunity, energy, and overall health. Start your journey to better health today. Focus on your well-being and embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle that supports your long-term health.

(Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up to date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including, but not limited to, the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, arising from the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority, and the brands have not been directly suggested by the expert mentioned.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)