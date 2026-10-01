Waking up with blocked nose every morning? Pulmonologist reveals when you should see doctor for it

Do you also wake up every morning with a blocked nose or feel the need to keep clearing your throat? What does it mean? Is this misinterpreted as something normal? A pulmonologist here weighed in, adding clarity that the nasal congestion could be a sign of an underlying ENT problem.ALSO READ: Your lungs may be ageing faster than you: Pulmonologist shares 7 causes and signs you should not ignoreDr Sagar Srivastava, a consultant pulmonologist at Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida, a unit of Kailash Healthcare Group, told us that many people may mistake morning nasal congestion for an allergy and resort to self-treating with antihistamines. But persistent congestion requires medical evaluation, as it can have several undetected causes beyond regular allergies.

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Why does nose congestion happen?

If your nose feels blocked when you wake up, what is happening inside your nasal cavity? The expert explained, "When you are lying down, gravity pulls blood flow into your nostrils, leading to inflammation, which may cause the feeling of a stuffy nose. In a functional nose, this will be a problem that does not arise.”

But he also added that this pooling of blood can make nasal congestion worse if there is existing inflammation or structural narrowing in the nasal passages.

What are the non-allergy causes?

Waking up with congestion regularly can have several causes. Seasonal allergies may be one reason, but they are not the only possible explanation. Dr Srivastava outlined other potential causes, ranging from sensitivity to temperature changes and structural issues in the nose to overuse of decongestant nasal sprays.

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Structural problems like a deviated septum can also cause congestion problems.

{{^usCountry}} Here are some of the causes the pulmonologist revealed: 1. Vasomotor rhinitis Condition known as allergic rhinitis.

Due to a reaction of the immune system to dust, pollen, and animal dander, while vasomotor rhinitis.

Occurs because of improper dilation and narrowing of the blood vessels in the nose.

Changes in the weather, especially sudden changes in temperature and dryness caused by the air conditioning, may affect the nerves in the lining of the nose. 2. Deviated nasal septum The septum is a structure made of bone and cartilage that divides the nose into two nasal passages.

When it is crooked or shifted to one side, it is called a deviated septum.

This can narrow one nasal passage, making it harder to breathe through that side.

Swelling inside the nose while lying down may worsen the blockage, leaving you feeling congested when you wake up. 3. Hypertrophic turbinates Turbinates are shelf-like structures inside your nose that help warm and humidify the air you breathe.

Persistent inflammation can cause these structures to enlarge, narrowing the nasal passages.

This can make breathing through your nose difficult during sleep and when you wake up in the morning. 4. Rebound congestion In some cases, the treatment used to relieve nasal congestion can actually make the problem worse.

Using decongestant nasal sprays continuously for more than three to five days can irritate the blood vessels in the nose. 5. Silent gastroesophageal reflux Laryngopharyngeal reflux occurs when stomach contents, including acid and enzymes, travel up the esophagus and reach the throat.

This can irritate the throat lining and cause inflammation, mucus build-up, and frequent throat-clearing.

It can happen without heartburn, which is why it is often called ‘silent reflux.’ When should you visit an ENT? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here are some of the causes the pulmonologist revealed: 1. Vasomotor rhinitis Condition known as allergic rhinitis.

Due to a reaction of the immune system to dust, pollen, and animal dander, while vasomotor rhinitis.

Occurs because of improper dilation and narrowing of the blood vessels in the nose.

Changes in the weather, especially sudden changes in temperature and dryness caused by the air conditioning, may affect the nerves in the lining of the nose. 2. Deviated nasal septum The septum is a structure made of bone and cartilage that divides the nose into two nasal passages.

When it is crooked or shifted to one side, it is called a deviated septum.

This can narrow one nasal passage, making it harder to breathe through that side.

Swelling inside the nose while lying down may worsen the blockage, leaving you feeling congested when you wake up. 3. Hypertrophic turbinates Turbinates are shelf-like structures inside your nose that help warm and humidify the air you breathe.

Persistent inflammation can cause these structures to enlarge, narrowing the nasal passages.

This can make breathing through your nose difficult during sleep and when you wake up in the morning. 4. Rebound congestion In some cases, the treatment used to relieve nasal congestion can actually make the problem worse.

Using decongestant nasal sprays continuously for more than three to five days can irritate the blood vessels in the nose. 5. Silent gastroesophageal reflux Laryngopharyngeal reflux occurs when stomach contents, including acid and enzymes, travel up the esophagus and reach the throat.

This can irritate the throat lining and cause inflammation, mucus build-up, and frequent throat-clearing.

It can happen without heartburn, which is why it is often called ‘silent reflux.’ When should you visit an ENT? {{/usCountry}}

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The doctor cautioned against ignoring persistent nasal congestion every morning. He pointed out the symptoms that require medical attention, including difficulty breathing through the nose, snoring, mouth-breathing, waking up with a very dry mouth, post-nasal drip, and sinus pressure. An ENT specialist can help identify the underlying cause and may recommend tests such as nasal endoscopy or imaging, depending on the symptoms and examination findings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.