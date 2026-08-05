Want a natural alternative to shampoo? Physician Dr Kunal Sood shares the benefits of using shampoo ginger

If you're looking to simplify your haircare routine or cut back on ingredients such as sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, nature may have an alternative. Long before commercial shampoos lined supermarket shelves, people relied on plant-based cleansers to wash and condition their hair. One such botanical is shampoo ginger, a tropical plant whose gel-like sap has been used for generations to gently cleanse, nourish and hydrate hair without the need for conventional shampoo formulations.

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting a plant-based alternative to conventional shampoos and cleansers that may offer hair and skin benefits without relying on synthetic ingredients. In an Instagram video shared on August 5, the physician explains the properties of shampoo ginger, a traditional botanical cleanser that has been used for generations to naturally cleanse and condition the hair.

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A natural shampoo alternative?

{{^usCountry}} Shampoo ginger (Zingiber zerumbet), also known as pinecone ginger or awapuhi, is a natural alternative to chemical-based shampoos. The mature flower cones produce a slippery, fragrant gel that gently cleanses, conditions and nourishes the hair, leaving it soft and hydrated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shampoo ginger (Zingiber zerumbet), also known as pinecone ginger or awapuhi, is a natural alternative to chemical-based shampoos. The mature flower cones produce a slippery, fragrant gel that gently cleanses, conditions and nourishes the hair, leaving it soft and hydrated. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood explains, “This plant is called shampoo ginger because it naturally produces a gel that people have used to wash and condition their hair for generations. When you squeeze the mature flower cone, it will release a slippery gel that's traditionally been used as a natural shampoo and conditioner.”

Benefits of using shampoo ginger

Shampoo ginger naturally cleanses, conditions and hydrates the hair while containing plant compounds with anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties. If you're looking for a more natural alternative to conventional shampoos formulated with ingredients such as sulphates, parabens and synthetic fragrances, it may be worth considering.

According to Dr Sood, “Many people say it leaves their hair feeling softer, smoother, and easier to manage, and some also use it as a gentle cleanser for the skin. Researchers have found that shampoo ginger contains natural plant compounds like zerumbone, which have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties in laboratory studies.”

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However, the research is still emerging, and the physician emphasises that more human studies are needed to determine whether these benefits hold up with regular, everyday use. He notes, “While these findings are promising, we still need more human studies to know how well those benefits translate into everyday use. Shampoo ginger is a fascinating example of how traditional remedies can inspire modern research, even though we're still learning exactly what it can do.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Kunal Sood, MD, is a double board-certified physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine. He did his residency and fellowship in anesthesiology at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, followed by a one-year fellowship in interventional pain medicine. He later became the Medical Director of the office in Germantown, Maryland.

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